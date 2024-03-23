Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Juventus as the prospect of a surprise move to Italy for Mason Greenwood gathers pace and amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe has put a surprising new price tag on the 22-year-old’s head.

The Bradford-born forward has rebuilt his career and his reputation this season while on loan at Getafe, a move he was forced to make after it was deemed impossible – for the time being at least – for Greenwood to continue at Manchester United and despite all serious criminal charges against him being dropped.

Having lost well over 18 months of his career from his arrest in January 2022 to the charges being dropped and the internal investigation that then followed at Old Trafford, the move to the Spanish capital’s third side came as something of a shock to plenty at the time.

Given their status as one LaLiga’s smallest sides, it came as no surprise that Greenwood was very quickly named as their GOAT.

And the player has certainly lived up to that billing, scoring six goals and adding five assists from his 21 LaLiga starts so far and serving a timely reminder to the footballing world of his abilities.

As a result, Getafe have made clear of their wish to keep the player for at least another season at the Estadio Coliseum.

Their prospects though have taken a dramatic tumble in recent months amid reports that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been monitoring his progress and were planning a dramatic move to snatch him from Azulones’ grasp.

Mason Greenwood future: Barcelona fade as Juventus make approach

Of that trio, it is Barcelona who have been described as the most serious of those sides keen on a deal, with talks reportedly taking place between the clubs over a prospective transfer.

Per reports, United had put a €50m to €60m (£42.7m to £51.3m) on the player’s head ahead of the summer window.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, that price is way beyond what Barca can afford and the prospects of a move to the Nou Camp have rapidly deflated as a result.

On the flipside, that has also raised the possibility of a potential return to Manchester United ahead of the new season; a prospect enhanced by the fact Ratcliffe is ready to sell both Jadon Sancho and Facuno Pellistri who can operate in the same position.

However, with a year left on his deal, the signs do point towards the Old Trafford exit door and a new report from la Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed Juventus have now made a firm approach of their own to sign up Greenwood ahead of the summer window.

The Bianconeri are determined to add another attacking spark to their side this year, having also explored a possible move for Sancho both in January and in the summer.

But with Sancho now more likely to sign permanently for Borussia Dortmund, la Gazzetta claims Greenwood is now the Italian giants’ number one focus.

New price tag for Greenwood as Man Utd, Juventus eye swap

The driving force behind the approach is said to be Juve director Cristian Giuntoli, who sees Greenwood’s ‘talent and age’ as a perfect blend for their side.

And having already approached United over his sale, it’s reported that a sale can now be done for a fair chunk lower than the price Ratcliffe had initially quoted to Barcelona when discussions over a deal were held recently.

Per reports, United are now believed to have lowered their demands for Greenwood to €50m (£43.1m) – a fee which is said to now be non-negotiable.

However, the Red Devils are also keen on Juventus player Gleison Bremer, their formidable Brazilian defender, who is now seen as a prime target for United’s incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

And with United also valuing the 27-year-old centre-half at a similar fee, the prospects of a swap deal have suddenly become a very real and genuine possibility.

Ratcliffe, however, knows that with Greenwood’s deal expiring in summer 2025, a decision must be reached in a matter of weeks.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” the INEOS chief stated recently.

“He’s on loan, obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values. Is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well? Would we be comfortable with it, and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

