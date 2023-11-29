Mason Greenwood: Man Utd career ‘over’ as price is named and three-way transfer battle erupts

Manchester United are gearing up for major interest from Spain in Mason Greenwood with three clubs all pushing to sign the forward in what is being described as a major summer scramble.

The 21-year-old forward was written off as an asset by Manchester United chiefs upon his arrest on a variety of serious offences, including attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, back in January 2022.

Those charges were ultimately dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of a key witness in February of this year, leaving Greenwood free to resume his career.

After a long period of reflection, that included an internal club review into his conduct, it was decided that Greenwood was unable to continue his career at Old Trafford and would be allowed to move on, leading to several clubs pushing for his signature.

Ultimately, the saw the forward heading to Getafe with a move to Madrid’s third club seen as an ideal way for Greenwood to try and rebuild his career and reputation.

And it seems the move has done Greenwood the world of good, with the once-capped England attacker scoring four times in 11 starts for the eighth-placed LaLiga side.

That form has significantly raised Greenwood’s profile and, with the furore around his return seemingly easing, the player suddenly finds himself a man in demand.

To that end, it has been suggested Erik ten Hag is open to the player’s explosive return to Manchester United come the end of his loan with Getafe.

However, it’s now reported Greenwood has already decided that his career at United is over, with life in Spain suiting both the player and his partner Harriet Robson.

READ MORE ~ Mason Greenwood: GOAT prediction made over ousted Man Utd forward by thrilled Getafe

Three LaLiga clubs pushing to sign Mason Greenwood from Man Utd

United, for their part, are also willing to cash in on the player, deeming his return too controversial, despite recognising his excellent form and ability in Spain.

However, with his contract expiring in summer 2025, United have decided that the time to cash in is fast approaching. And according to The Sun, a three-way scramble for his services, with Real Sociedad, Valencia and current side Getafe all vying for his permanent signature.

A source told the paper: “Mason has done brilliantly since he moved to Spain and is really catching the eye after a strong start to his time at Getafe.

“There are a number of clubs looking at him in Spain with scouts from Valencia and Sociedad seemingly at the front of the queue.”

Discussing his future at United, the source also claims there is an acceptance from all parties that Greenwood’s United career is over.

“It is highly unlikely Mason will return to Manchester United,” they added.

“That ship has sailed, and he looks set to enjoy the next phase of his career in Spain where he has really settled and found his feet both personally and professionally.

“After a very difficult year or so Mason feels like his career is on the up.”

Star’s Man Utd career is over as price is named

United are already scouring the market for would-be replacements with a deal for Timo Werner already on the agenda for Ten Hag and Co.

And the temporary signing of the RB Leipzig striker has already been given the green light by a controversial figure.

Ten Hag will reluctantly bring in a new forward, after being forced to abandon his initial plan to bring Greenwood back to into the fold.

However, knowing they can at least salvage a fee for his services – United at one point had seemingly accepted they would have to write off their once-valued £50m asset – will at least please Ten Hag.

Discussing how Ten Hag has been forced to change his stance, the source added: “Ten Hag was always keen to keep Mason but that decision, in the end, was taken out of his hands.

“He’s now planning for the long term and Mason isn’t part of those plans.”

Per reports, United are seeking a fee of between €20m – €25m (£17.3m – £21.7m) from his sale, and will be hoping the price reaches the north end of that bracket given the three-way interest that is developing.

Greenwood joined United as a schoolboy and has risen through their ranks, making his debut at the age of 17 in a 1-1 draw with PSG in the Champions League in March 2019.

He will depart Old Trafford with a record of 35 goals in 129 appearances in United colours.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea given Marc Guehi hope as Crystal Palace reach major decision