Mason Greenwood: Man Utd forward agrees personal terms with La Liga club as Old Trafford exit nears

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly agreed personal terms with a club in La Liga, although Man Utd are yet to accept their offer.

The 22-year-old spent last season in Spain and did well during his loan spell with Getafe. In La Liga, he scored eight goals and provided six assists and has attracted plenty of interest this summer.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all registered an interest in the Man Utd man.

Juventus in particular have been heavily linked with Greenwood in recent weeks although the Italian giants have since cooled their interest in the 22-year-old.

There’s a strong chance that a return to Spain could be on the cards for Greenwood this summer, especially on the back of the latest updates.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

According to Juventus reporter Nick Semeraro, Valencia have agreed personal terms with Greenwood to bring him to the Mestalla Stadium next season.

Given Valencia only scored 40 league goals last season, it makes sense that they are working on deals to improve their forward line.

Valencia still need to strike deal with Man Utd

While Greenwood has seemingly said yes to Valencia, the Spanish club still need to strike a deal with Man Utd in order to get the deal over the line.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Valencia have lodged an opening offer of £25m for the 22-year-old.

While that would make Greenwood the fourth most expensive signing in Valencia’s history, it seems that Man Utd will be holding out for a higher price tag.

According to Semeraro, there is still a ‘distance’ between Valencia’s valuation of Greenwood and what Man Utd currently value him at.

It’s been well documented that Getafe are keen to re-sign him and the player would be open to returning to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. However, the finances involved in the deal would make his return tricky.

“If it was up to the lad, his ­parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Getafe president Angel Torres told reporters.

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June … the people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

His contract at Old Trafford is valid until the summer of 2025, although the club does hold the option to extend his deal by a further year.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd formulate cunning plan to sign frustrated PSG star but face major hurdle to make transfer permanent