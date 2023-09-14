Mason Greenwood: Ousted Man Utd forward ‘scared’ to walk streets before Getafe move as WAGs respond to Harriet Robson

Mason Greenwood is rapidly settling into Madrid life with the Manchester United loanee feeling his switch to Getafe will allow him to get both his football career and his life back on track after a tumultuous two years.

The 21-year-old has moved to the LaLiga side on a season’s loan after United deemed it best for him to play his football elsewhere. Greenwood has not played professional football in 20 months and since his arrest for attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

And while the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against the once-capped England man in February of this year, leaving him – in theory at least – free to resume his career, United decided to hold an internal investigation of their own into the player’s conduct.

With that probe concluding in August, United initially hoped to integrate Greenwood back into their side, with the plan reportedly receiving the support of boss Erik ten Hag.

However, the public backlash to that – led by Football365, who accused United of degrading themselves if they were to pick Greenwood again – ultimately forced a dramatic U-turn. To that end, United instead made the player available on loan instead.

And while the likes of Lazio and Besiktas all made their move, the player ultimately opted for Getafe and a short-term move to LaLiga.

Since his move to the captial city’s third club, Getafe have done their utmost to making the player feel welcome. Such has been his impact there that there is already talk of Greenwood becoming the LaLiga club’s GOAT.

Greenwood has undoubtedly impressed in his 11 days in Spain so far. He has knuckled down in training to the extent that Getafe bosses are already bringing forward plans for his debut.

Mason Greenwood puts Man Utd behind him after being left ‘scared’ in England

That debut could come as recently as this coming Sunday when Getafe play host to Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

And with the LaLiga side hoping to make the most of their opportunity to sign a player once valued at around the £50m mark, both the LaLiga side’s coach and their sporting director have gone out their way to play down both the controversy over his signing and why they believe he can quickly establish himself as an important player in their ranks.

To that extent, it has been suggested that United were ‘boxed into a corner’ over Greenwood’s departure. And while it appears unlikely he will ever play for them again, the club will hope that a good season in Spain for the Bradford-born forward can convince a club with greater finances to push through a permanent transfer next summer.

Contracted at Old Trafford until summer 2025, United could yet bank a profit on a player they had effectively written off as a financial asset just a year ago.

From Greenwood’s point of view, he felt like a move away from Old Trafford was simply his only option. The fall-out and public anger at him since is arrest has not eased up despite the charges having been dropped.

And, according to The Sun, that left Greenwood ‘scared’ to walk the streets in England since his arrest.

Now adjusting to life in the Madrid suburbs, Greenwood now feels his life ‘has changed’ for the better after leaving the UK.

“Mason was very nervous about how he would be received by his new team-mates and his coaches but they have been very welcoming to him,” an insider told the paper.

Harriet Robson welcomed by Getafe wives and girlfriends

The report added: “He feels relaxed in their company and a couple of the Spanish lads have taken him under their wing.

“He has been very very low at times while he was suspended by United and within the space of a few days he has fans chanting his name again.

“He was scared to walk down the street in England because he was worried he would be attacked or abused.

“In Spain, he’s able to wander around freely. He’s been able to concentrate 100 per cent on his football and want to get back to playing as soon as possible.

“The coaching staff have been impressed with his sharpness and plan to throw him in as soon as they can.”

With his partner Harriet Robson recently giving birth to the couple’s first child, Greenwood hopes to use the move to Spain to not just get his football career back on track but also his family life too.

With United vowing to offer their support to help him acclimatise to Spain, the report claims the wives and girlfriends of the Getafe players have all made Ms Robson very welcome too and have brought her quickly into their inner circle.

And if all goes to plan on the field as it has so far off it, it does appear unlikely Greenwood will ever play for United again.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of six, departs United with a record of 35 goals from 129 appearances.

