Barcelona are reportedly leading the chase to sign Mason Greenwood on a permanent deal this summer – and super savvy Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to include a number of transfer incentives that will maximise the Manchester United profit.

The 22-year-old forward moved to Spain over the summer, signing a season-long loan deal with Getafe. And while eyebrows were raised when the LaLiga side – known as Madrid’s poor cousins – paraded Greenwood before a sceptical media, it is safe to say the move has very much had the desired effect for all parties.

Having seen Manchester United deem it too controversial to keep Greenwood in their ranks – the player was facing a trial for attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, before later having the case dropped by the CPS – it was deemed the best option for the Bradford-born player to move to Spain.

The player has made no secret of his desire to make up for lost time and, thanks to the help from Manchester United in paying for a 24-hour translator as well as his accommodation, he has quickly rediscovered his very best form.

Indeed, Greenwood has scored five goals and has four assists to his name for Getafe from just 15 appearances; form which has truly brought him to the attention of some of the game’s bigger clubs.

And such has been his impact, that Greenwood has already been branded the Getafe GOAT, which, for a small, provincial club still remains quite the acclaim.

Mason Greenwood next club: Move from Man Utd likely

As a result, the LaLiga side would love to make his signing permanent, though know United’s new valuation of at least £34m (€40m) is something of an issue for them, given their record deal currently stands at the €12.9m paid to Barcelona for Marc Cucrella.

Speaking last month, Getafe president Angel Corres has outlined his wish to make the move permanent, though insists talks are yet to be held.

“We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester [United].

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the video conferences we have with them.

“It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole [of the contract] because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]. From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester [United] to see if they are happy.

“The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him. He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

As it stands, Greenwood is still due to return to Old Trafford at the end of the current season and amid claims the one-time capped England forward may still have a future there.

However, according reports, officials at United have already decided that the best course of action would be the permanent sale of Greenwood.

And according to TEAMtalk sources, Getafe would be due a 20% cut of any future sale owing to their part in helping the player re-establish him as a top star.

Barcelona leading Greenwood chase as Ratcliffe insists on three clauses

As a result, The Sun claims a move to Barcelona is looking like the most likely outcome for Greenwood this summer.

Officials of the LaLiga giants have watched with interest the player’s renaissance and are said to be convinced he has what it takes to shine at the Camp Nou and that his arrival, despite recent the controversy around him, would be ‘overwhelmingly positive’ among fans.

And the paper claims that those close to the player have also made clear his wish to sign for the Spanish giants, declaring it a ‘dream move’ and with Greenwood ‘focused on further making a name for himself in La Liga’, rather than returning to United.

Their report also claims United have set Barca a €45m (£38m) asking price for Greenwood, but also plan to include at least two clauses that could yet ensure his fee reaches even higher.

They are said to specifically focus on Barcelona’s success with Greenwood on their books, as well as another payment dependent if he receives another call-up to play for England. On that note, it’s declared the player wants to use any move as a springboard to force his way back into the England reckoning, having won one cap – against Iceland – back in September 2020.

Furthermore, it’s also reported that United’s new minority shareholder Ratcliffe will also insist that United receive a percentage of any future sale of Greenwood that Barcelona make.

Star feeling settled in Spain

As a result, it seems highly improbable that Greenwood will play in the Premier League again any time soon with the player not just settling into the Madrid lifestyle but also clearly very suited to their game.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has made clear his appreciation of the player and admits he has been impressed by what he has seen from the 22-year-old.

“We are happy and content because we have a great player, he is a good boy, he has fitted in really well,” Bordalas said.

Greenwood also told Getafe’s YouTube channel earlier this month: “Everything’s fine. I adapted pretty quickly. Team-mates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I’m happy.”

He added: “The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot.

“Also we had the training day and a lot of fans came out to watch so we always appreciate the fans. They’re like an extra man out there on the pitch when they’re out there supporting us.”

