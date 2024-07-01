Manchester United will resume transfer talks with Lazio for Mason Greenwood in the next few days – but the Italians will need to significantly raise their first offer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe had no hesitation in waving it away.

The 22-year-old forward is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Manchester United and will be sold off by the club this summer after deciding a permanent parting of ways was in the best interests of all concerned. Greenwood, though, has successfully used his time in Spain with Getafe to resurrect his career and put himself back in the shop window after a hugely-difficult period on a personal level.

Indeed, the Red Devils decided to send Greenwood out on loan for the season despite seeing all charges against him, which included one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dropped by the CPS following the withdrawal of a key witness.

At that point, it appeared unlikely it Greenwood would ever ben seen in a United shirt again. However, the once-capped England man wasted little time making up for lost time, scoring 10 times and adding six assists from 36 appearances for Getafe, who did their all to make him feel welcome and intergrate him into their squad and the Spanish way of life.

For that, Greenwood will forever be grateful to the capital club, though with their finances not stretching towards his permanent signing, a move elsewhere always looked on the cards this summer.

Mason Greenwood: Lazio see lowball opening offer rejected

Having been linked with the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, the race for his signature has now come down to four clubs, with Marseille, Valencia and Fenerbahce among the contenders to sign him.

However, in recent days it is Lazio who have broken clear of the competition and moved themselves into pole position for his signature.

And with Ratcliffe making it clear they were open to his sale, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Italian side have been in discussions with United over a prospective deal over the last weekend.

However, the Italian side and their president Claudio Lotito, have seen a meagre opening bid swiftly swatted away by United, with reports in Italy revealing Lazio’s opening bid totalling €20m (£17m) but heavily incentified by offering the Red Devils a 50% cut of any future transfer fee.

Indeed, it’s understood Ratcliffe is hoping to achieve a €40m (£34m) fee for Greenwood, meaning Lazio have some distance to make up if they are to agree terms on a deal.

There remains, though, a chance that United could yet accept a reduced fee if they can also secure a major percentage of any future fee involving the player.

Lotito actually tried to make a move for the Bradford-born star last summer once it became apparent United were open to his loan exit, so will be hoping it is a case of second-time lucky for le Aquile.

Lazio are reportedly willing to offer Greenwood a four-year deal move to the Italian capital and hope to come to an agreement in the coming days with his other suitors all monitoring developments closely.

Greenwood has 35 goals and 12 assists for United from 129 appearances in all competitions.