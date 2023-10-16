Mason Greenwood: Man Utd name their price as new Champions League suitors rival Getafe for transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to land a much welcome, and somewhat unexpected, windfall after the form of Mason Greenwood alerted another LaLiga suitor to the prospect of his permanent signing in 2024.

The 22-year-old forward moved to Getafe over the summer after it was deemed he could not continue with his career at Manchester United. Greenwood last appeared for the Red Devils back in January 2022 during a 1-0 win over West Ham, with his arrest on a number of serious allegations coming a matter of days later.

And while those charges were ultimately dropped by the Crime Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of a key witness, it was deemed best that Greenwood should continue his career elsewhere with United ultimately deciding it too controversial to bring the player straight back into their first-team reckoning straight away.

Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag reportedly still rates Greenwood highly and reports that the forward could yet be welcomed back into the Red Devils fold at a later date continue to gather pace. To that end, a United insider has lifted the lid on Ten Hag’s plans to welcome Greenwood back and how ‘all hell is set to break loose’ as a result.

Indeed, the move to Getafe is regarded as the perfect chance for Greenwood to rebuild his reputation both on and off the pitch, as well as for United to test the waters somewhat over how the player is perceived both publicly and in the media.

To that end, and given the player remains contracted to United until summer 2025, this report has detailed the costs United are enduring as part of Greenwood’s spell on loan with the Madrid-based club.

Mason Greenwood in demand as Man Utd prepare to bank transfer funds

To date, Greenwood has appeared in five games for Getafe, who sit 11th in LaLiga. From those 231 minutes clocked up so far – of which two have been as a starter and three off the bench – Greenwood has one goal and one assist to his name.

And having rapidly made his mark at Madrid’s poorer cousins, it was claimed on Sunday that the Greenwood is already open to the idea of making his loan stay permanent with Getafe.

However, amid claims United are now willing to sell – with the sale of the player that, prior to February 2023 when the charges against were dropped, had been viewed as an asset they would have to write off – another LaLiga side has entered the frame for his signature.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Greenwood’s displays for Getafe has already alerted Sevilla, with the Andalusian club eager to gazump their LaLiga rivals for his signature.

United, for their part, are unlikely to stand in the player’s way if he indeed makes clear his wish to remain in Spain.

Come the summer, Greenwood – considered a £50m asset at his peak – will have just 12 months remaining on his United deal. Any sale of the player will be seen as very much a bonus and it’s believed that, if he continues to enjoy a strong season, they could bank as much as €20m – €25m (£17.3m – £21.7m) from his sale.

And while Ten Hag will be understandably frustrated that he will never get the chance to work with the player, it will reportedly be deemed the best option for all parties if his career continues permanently elsewhere.

Richard Arnold comments on Greenwood situation

Nonetheless, United’s handling of the situation has not gone down well with everyone concerned.

Indeed, Gary Neville strongly condemned the club for taking far too long to reach a decision over the player, who had seen all charges dropped in February but did not play professional football again until September – some seven months later.

Meanwhile, speaking at a fans’ forum last week, United’s chief executive Richard Arnold said of the £75,000 a week forward: “With Mason, as I am sure you can appreciate, this was an extremely difficult and complex situation,’ he said.

“We conducted a detailed investigation over several months, considering all the evidence available.

“The evidence presented to us contained important facts that were not in the public domain. I made the ultimate decision as CEO that Mason’s career should continue elsewhere.

“It is true that my decision evolved over time, but I believe we came to the right conclusion for all parties. However, I can assure you that we have listened to the feedback and criticism and there are learnings that we can take forward.”

Now, though, it seems that Greenwood’s career will, in fact, be away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis, with the player likely to depart with a record of 35 goals in 129 appearances in United colours.

