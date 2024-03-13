Mason Greenwood: Man Utd name their price, as convinced club prepare offer Ratcliffe won’t like

Mason Greenwood's price tag has emerged and a summer offer is already being worked on

How much Manchester United want before greenlighting the permanent sale of Mason Greenwood has been revealed, but while an offer is being readied, the Red Devils may be required to make a compromise, according to a report.

Greenwood, 22, has lit up LaLiga during his loan spell to Getafe. The left-footed forward was initially eased in at the Madrid-based club, though now regularly completes the full 90 minutes and has returned 11 goal contributions in 23 matches.

Greenwood has caught the eye with a series of devastating displays when cutting in from the right wing. That position has haunted Erik ten Hag back at Old Trafford at times, with £85m flop Antony yet to score or assist in the Premier League this term.

As such, calls to bring Greenwood back into the fold next season have been growing. Adding him to United’s primary wide options – Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho – would give whoever is in charge far better balance and the ability to rotate without losing quality.

TEN HAG SACK: Ratcliffe ‘decides’ to swing axe as Man Utd ‘open talks’ with Prem boss; Jaap Stam explains where it’s all gone wrong

Man Utd had originally explored bringing Greenwood back in from the cold last summer. However, a furious backlash to the idea prompted the club to move with caution and a loan to Getafe was the end result.

Various outlets have all reported United will listen to offers for Greenwood in the summer. Trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claimed a final decision is yet to be made, though insisted the likeliest outcome is Greenwood goes.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Man Utd have let suitors know what level of bid is required to unlock a deal.

Greenwood can go for £43m, but there’s a problem

They state Man Utd hope to collect around £43m (€50m) for a player who would unquestionably be worth far more if not for his troubled past.

One convinced club in particular are already preparing an offer, though Marca suggest multiple reasons why Man Utd may have to compromise on their target fee.

Firstly, Getafe – Greenwood’s loan club – are 100 percent convinced by Greenwood. The LaLiga side hope to re-sign the forward, though their meagre financial power means they cannot afford anything close to £43m.

As such, Marca state Getafe are exploring other solutions and are working on another loan bid that would see Greenwood spent the 2024/25 season back at the club.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal urged to capture ‘excellent’ Man Utd ace in explosive signal of intent from Arteta

Any such agreement could come with an option/obligation to buy, though it’s important to reiterate Getafe are incapable of signing players outright for fees in the £43m bracket.

Another loan exit would do little to help Man Utd in the here and now. With a radical squad overhaul expected in the summer, United ideally want to move Greenwood on permanently and put the fee towards new recruits.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe intervenes with Man Utd to make £75m signing regardless of Ten Hag sack

Barcelona, Atletico routes close?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both been linked. However, Fabrizio Romano, revealed on Tuesday that Barcelona have shifted their focus to alternatives targets and aren’t inclined to sign Greenwood.

Furthermore, Marca state that just like Getafe, Atletico can’t afford the £43m Man Utd want either.

The report adds there is interest from Saudi Arabia. Sanctioning a £43m capture wouldn’t be a problem for the cash-rich Saudi sides.

However, Greenwood’s preference is understood to be remaining in Europe. Ideally, he’d like to join a club who are also competing in the Champions League.

As such, a compromise looks certain to be required if Greenwood is to leave Man Utd outright in the summer, whether it be from the player, United, or the buying club.

MASON GREENWOOD: Every side linked with Man Utd outcast once Getafe loan ends