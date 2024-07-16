Mason Greenwood’s time at Manchester United finally appears to be drawing to a permanent close after a deal was agreed in principle over an exit this summer.

The England international returned to United’s training ground on Monday to hold talks with the club’s newly-formed football leadership team to help facilitate an exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils attacker has attracted interest from a host of European clubs after a successful season-long loan spell with Getafe last term. He scored 10 goals in 36 appearances for the Spanish outfit to leave the likes of Marseille, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Napoli and Lazio all chasing his signature.

Greenwood has not represented United since he was arrested in January 2022 and was made available for transfer after the Old Trafford outfit confirmed in August last year that they had abandoned their plan to bring the forward back into the first-team squad.

It was decided that Greenwood would resume his career away from the club after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against him after key witnesses withdrew their cooperation. Greenwood denied all the allegations that were made against him.

And it now appears that he will seal a permanent exit away from Manchester after Marseille held off a late challenge from Lazio to seemingly secure his signature.

The Ligue 1 side already had a deal in place, which was subject to Greenwood’s approval. And TT have been told that has now arrived in verbal form and work continues in an effort to finalise the high-profile switch.

As per David Ornstein, Greenwood must still travel to France, undergo a medical and put pen to paper before the proposed transfer can be sealed.

However, the fact that the talented 22-year-old has verbally accepted the chance to join up with new Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is a massive step forward in the process for him to kickstart his career.

Greenwood poised for bargain Marseille switch

The deal is worth €31.6million (£26.7m), comprising €27.6m (£23.3m) fixed and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons, plus a large share of any future sale.

That fee represents tremendous value for a player who is still in the early stages of his career and could prove to be a massive hit in French football.

Greenwood made his debut for United in 2019 and scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club.

He will follow the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Willy Kambwala and Brandon Williams out the exit door this summer.

In terms of incomings, United have already landed a new striker in the form of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and are closing in on a centre-back deal for either Matthijs De Ligt or more likely Lille’s Leny Yoro.