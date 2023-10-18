Mason Greenwood: Man Utd reach explosive future decision with LaLiga trio ready to spark transfer auction

Manchester United have reportedly told Mason Greenwood there is no way back for him at Old Trafford, regardless of how he performs on loan at Getafe, with the club planning on selling him to the highest bidder next summer.

The 22-year-old forward moved to the LaLiga outfit on a season-long loan deal after it was deemed it too controversial to continue his career at Manchester United. That’s after his arrest back in January 2022 for a series of serious allegations, which ultimately were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February of this year following the withdrawal of a key witness.

United then conducted a lengthy internal investgation into his conduct before ultimately deciding it best for Greenwood continue his career elsewhere.

However, with Erik ten Hag seemingly open to the idea of his reintegration into the squad, it’s reported that Greenwood still hopes to one day return to play for United in the not-so-distant future.

That idea claimed further traction last week when a source revealed United still intend to welcome Greenwood back and, under the plan, all ‘hell will break lose’.

To add even more weight to those claims, it’s also been claimed that United have gone out of their way to help Greenwood settle in the Madrid suburbs, paying not only a hefty chunk of his salary but by also covering the costs of a round-the-clock translator.

Suggestion that Greenwood’s career at United could be resurrected, though, have now been has very quickly been shot down with multiple sources claiming officials at the Red Devils have very definitely made it clear that Greenwood will never pull on their shirt again.

Man Utd decide to sell Mason Greenwood with three LaLiga clubs keen

To that end, it’s claimed that United are hoping Greenwood’s spell with Getafe will very firmly put the player back in the shop window again. His deal at United is not due to expire until summer 2025, and while there will only be a year left come next summer, the club believe they could still generate as much as £25m for his services off the back of a good season in Spain.

To date, Greenwood has scored one goal and has one assist from five appearances for Getafe, and he’s already been branded as a contender to be the Getafe GOAT.

And with the player seemingly adjusting quickly to life in the Spanish capital, it’s reported he is already open to the idea of making his stay permanent.

However, Getafe are not blessed with a big budget, often branded LaLiga’s minnows and very much the capital club’s poor third cousins behind Real Madrid and Atletico.

As a result, their chances of a permanent deal are apparently not that strong unless they can talk United in a reduced fee and/ or somehow raise the funds necessary for his signing. As things stand, despite their status in LaLiga, Getafe’s record signing only stands at a modest €11.1m (£9.6m) paid to Barcelona in summer 2020 for now Chelsea man Marc Cucurella.

Furthermore, only three times in their history have they paid more than €10m (£8.7m) for a player, with Borja Mayoral (in summer 2022) and Nemanja Maksimovic (in 2018) their other ‘big-money’ buys.

Getafe face Valencia and Sevilla competition for Man Utd loanee

Consequently, rivals suitors in Spain are already monitoring Greenwood’s situation with regards a possible future deal. To that end, both Sevilla and Valencia are among those reportedly keeping tabs on both his progress and how his situation is perceived within the Spanish media and fans.

At his peak and when he had the football world at his peak, Greenwood was rated in the £50m bracket. Today, and in light of his recent controversies, United would seemingly be happy to get half that amount, given he was an asset that, just a year ago, they had previously written off as a lost cause.

Either way, it seems he won’t ever be seen in a United shirt ever again, if the latest reports are to be proved accurate.

Greenwood will depart Old Trafford with 35 goals in 129 senior appearances, having made his debut back in March 2019 and having been on the club’s books since the age of six.

