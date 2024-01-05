Mason Greenwood: Man Utd return chances reviewed as Real Madrid lurk and Getafe transfer chances are assessed

Mason Greenwood is enjoying an impressive loan spell at Getafe – but does he still have a future at Manchester United?

Greenwood – who came through the ranks at United – scored 35 goals in 129 first-team appearances for the club and was regarded as a generational talent.

But his career was halted in January 2022 when he was arrested over allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The criminal case against Greenwood was discontinued in February 2023, which led to an internal investigation by United.

They were reportedly planning to reintegrate him back into the first-team fold but this led to a major public backlash – led by our own Football365.

Ultimately, it was decided that the Bradford-born forward should resume his playing career away from Old Trafford, and he joined Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan deal.

We’ve taken a look at how Greenwood has performed at Getafe and what the future might hold for him.

How has Greenwood fared in Spain?

Having not played senior football for 20 months, Greenwood was initially eased into the Getafe team and was reportedly placed on a ‘meticulous’ fitness plan by the club.

The 22-year-old has since established himself as a regular starter and has registered three goals and four assists in 15 La Liga appearances, helping Getafe challenge for a place in Europe.

He also netted two goals in a Copa del Rey win over CF Tardienta, taking his overall total to five goals and four assists in all competitions.

That equates to a goal contribution once every 125.6 minutes – a ratio that surpasses that of any United forward this season.

Greenwood is top of the Getafe charts when it comes to shots per game (2.3) and successful dribbles per game (1.3), while he is also joint-second for key passes per game (1.1).

He was recently handed a straight red card for dissent during Getafe’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano, but it has since been overturned by Spain’s Competition Committee.

Could Greenwood return to Manchester United?

After completing their internal investigation, United publicly declared that they do not expect Greenwood to play for them again.

But the loan deal doesn’t include any option or obligation for Getafe to purchase him in the summer. The 22-year-old is also under contract at United until 2025 and they retain the option to extend his deal by a further year.

United are closely monitoring his progress at Getafe and have gone out of their way to help him settle in the Madrid suburbs, paying for an £8000-a-month villa and covering the costs of a round-the-clock translator.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that United are not completely sold on the idea of getting rid of the forward. Some figures at the club believe there is a pathway for him to return to the fold at Old Trafford.

90min add that a return to United can’t be fully ruled out and a final decision won’t be made until Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed a new footballing department.

While Greenwood has impressed in La Liga this season, bringing him back to Old Trafford would risk angering fans and sponsors alike.

According to The Athletic, United still intend to sell the 22-year-old in the summer and The Sun state that he won’t return to United, with life in Spain suiting both the player and his partner Harriet Robson.

What clubs are interested in Greenwood?

TEAMtalk understands that Greenwood’s impressive performances this season have caught the interest of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and a host of other clubs around Europe.

They believe that the forward won’t be able to join another team in England due to the intense backlash that would surround such a transfer.

While Getafe would like to turn the loan move into a permanent deal, their limited budget means they may not be able to compete with other interested parties.

But Getafe will receive 20 per cent of the transfer fee if he is sold to another club, and United reportedly believe they can generate as much as £25million for his services.

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona have sent scouts to watch Greenwood in action this season and it’s been reported that they are prepared to offer him the iconic no.10 shirt in order to lure him in.

Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Valencia have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the one-cap England international.

Outside of Spain, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keeping an eye on developments.

What has been said?

– “He’s one hell of a player, a very intelligent player, very young,” Getafe manager Jose Bordalas said. “If that happened to another player I don’t know if they would have played football again. He’s been out for almost two years without playing and without training.

“We are very happy, it’s unthinkable as you say. When they called me the first time and offered me the possibility, I didn’t believe it. [I thought it was] a joke!”

-“Greenwood is a different player, with a lot of talent but in football, talent is not the main thing,” Bordalas told Marca. “It takes more work than talent. When he is at 100 percent we can check his real level but he has the conditions to play in any major league.”

– “We have not talked about price,” Getafe president Angel Torres said. “We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester (United).

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them. It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole (of the contract) because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]. From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester [United] to see if they are happy.

“The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole [of[ Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him.”

– “I do think there is a way [he comes back to United],” journalist Jamie Jackson told Stretford Paddock. “The language used at the time both on and off the record – ‘he’s not expected to play for United again’.

“I’m not saying it will happen, and I think all hell would break loose if it did. I do know that they think he’s the best player there. Better than Bruno [Fernandes]. That’s what’s been so difficult on the football side.”

– “Incoming co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is already discussing Greenwood’s situation internally, and from what I’m told, he’s made no decision at all,” Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside.

“So the idea is to take some time and just let Greenwood play football. Then, based on his performances for Getafe, Man Utd will discuss their position and that of the player. This will likely take place in March, April or May.

“There will be many different factors to consider, and obviously the new Man Utd board will have a new CEO and new people in charge of the transfer market, meaning that they will all decide on transfer business together.”

– “Greenwood hurt us a lot, we couldn’t stop him at the end of the game and two goals came,” Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann said after a 3-3 draw with Getafe.

