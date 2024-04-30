Mason Greenwood: Man Utd return ‘not ruled out’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers controversial call

The future of Mason Greenwood is set to be one of the most controversial stories of the summer and a return to Manchester United ‘cannot be ruled out.’

It was announced last August that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

However, the story took a twist in March when Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look again at his situation in the coming months.

“Man Utd have not made a final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but [the] feeling is that [the] club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids,” Romano wrote.

“Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, [they’re] waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks.”

Greenwood has spent the season on loan with Getafe, where he has rebuilt his career by scoring eight goals and making six assists in 28 matches so far.

As Romano states, Man Utd are looking for a buyer for Greenwood, but could reportedly reintegrate him into the squad should they be unable to find one.

Juventus interested in signing Mason Greenwood

According to The Times, Juventus are keen on signing Greenwood this summer, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of his.

Getafe would love to keep hold of Greenwood for another season on loan, but that seems unlikely at this stage.

Ahead of their match with Almeria at the weekend, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas said of Greenwood’s future: “We haven’t spoken about it yet. He’s in the same situation as the other loanees.

“When the season is over, it will be time to get down to work to see if Mason will be able to stay another year or not.”

Various outlets have suggested that Man Utd will look to receive £40m for Greenwood’s sale, which makes a deal difficult for Juve and Barca.

The report states that if the Red Devils do not receive a suitable offer for the attacker, then they will consider bringing him back to Old Trafford next season.

That option has ‘not been ruled out’ despite the huge backlash that this potential decision would likely bring.

Greenwood is only under contract with Man Utd until 2025, but there has been talk that he could sign an extension to protect his value.

