Mason Greenwood: Man Utd set to receive ‘attractive’ offer as Getafe make decision about keeping striker

Getafe are preparing to open talks with Manchester United about the way in which they want to keep Mason Greenwood beyond the end of the season, according to reports.

After Man Utd decided it was in Greenwood’s best interests to continue his career away from the club, they sent him on loan to Getafe towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The move has enabled the striker to play competitive football again for the first time in over 18 months following the criminal charges that were brought against him in January 2022 and later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as Man Utd’s own internal investigation into the matter.

So far for Getafe, Greenwood has scored three goals and provided the same number of assists from 10 appearances, which he has made across a variety of attacking roles.

Nine of his appearances have come in La Liga, accounting for all of those assists and one goal. His only other appearance so far has been in a 12-0 Copa Del Rey win over a Spanish sixth-tier side in which he scored twice.

Reports around a month ago indicated he would be interested in making his move to Getafe permanent – and an update has now revealed the Spanish side’s intentions.

According to The Sun, Getafe are interested in keeping Greenwood for longer and believe they can make an ‘attractive’ proposal to Man Utd.

As things stand, the likely outcome is deemed to be for them to extend his loan spell beyond its current expiry date in June. That way, Man Utd would get Greenwood’s wages off the books.

He is still under contract with his parent club, whose academy he came through before making 129 appearances and scoring 35 goals, until 2025.

Therefore, if Getafe were to take Greenwood on loan for a second full season, it would bring him to the end of his terms with Man Utd and he would become a free agent by the end of it.

There is a belief that the situation has been better for everyone concerned with Greenwood on loan at Getafe, so the 22-year-old could continue his progress there.

This season, Jose Bordalas’ side have drawn more than half of their matches in La Liga, so find themselves in midtable after 13 rounds.

What next for Greenwood?

Getafe are not the only side to be linked with Greenwood after his return to action, though. La Liga rivals such as Sevilla and Valencia have also been mentioned as potential next takers for the Bradford-born player.

Some sources have also been joining the dots after Paul Mitchell – who has been tipped to take a role in Man Utd’s backroom team once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his investment into the club – was seen watching Greenwood in a Getafe match recently, implying that he could yet surprisingly have a future back in England.

But for the time being, developments on the Getafe front are worth watching out for.