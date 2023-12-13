Mason Greenwood: Man Utd stung by key clause as Euro club confirm intentions to complete bargain transfer

Manchester United will explore the permanent sale of Mason Greenwood once his loan spell with Getafe concludes, and one suitor has signalled their intentions to sign the forward in a deal that will limit the fee United receive, per a report.

The Red Devils initially attempted to reintegrate the 22-year-old into their first-team plans last summer. However, furious fan backlash sparked a re-think, with United’s CEO at the time, Richard Arnold. penning an open letter to fans confirming the club’s U-turn.

Greenwood ultimately joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan. According to the Athletic, United’s intention is to sell Greenwood once the loan concludes.

A fresh update from the Athletic has also shed light on where the frontman might go. Per the report, Getafe are so pleased with how the loan has unfolded that they’re ready to sign Greenwood outright.

However, the story doesn’t end there, with the Athletic revealing the presence of a clause in Greenwood’s loan deal with Getafe.

Getafe were not asked to pay a loan fee for Greenwood. But with no option or obligation to buy either, they negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause to ensure they extracted some value from the move if Greenwood were to leave Man Utd in a permanent capacity next summer.

As such, Getafe will only have to pay 80 percent of any agreed transfer fee with Man Utd. Alternatively, they’ll collect one fifth of the fee if he joins another club outright.

In either scenario United will only be in line to generate 80 percent of Greenwood’s market value.

Speaking on behalf of his club during a hospital visit, Getafe owner, Angel Torres, confirmed his side’s intention to sign Greenwood.

However, given the loan is only now approaching its halfway point, the subject of how much they’ll bid for the striker’s services has not yet been discussed with Man Utd.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]” – Getafe owner

“We have not talked about price,” said Torres. “We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester (United).

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them. It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole (of the contract) because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot (in Greenwood). From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester (United) to see if they are happy.

“The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him.

“He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

Greenwood is under contract with United until 2025 and his deal contains an option for an extra 12 months.

Nonetheless, the Athletic are adamant he’ll be sold outright once the Getafe loan expires – even if he continues to impress on the field.

Greenwood has scored four and assisted three in 13 appearances for the Madrid-based club.

