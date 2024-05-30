Mason Greenwood: Man Utd to SWAP exiled star for former Chelsea man who flopped in the Prem

The future of Mason Greenwood will be one of the biggest stories of the summer and Manchester United are still weighing up what to do with the forward.

The 22-year-old was kicked out of the Red Devils’ first team after the club held an internal investigation into the circumstances around his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

Greenwood was ultimately sent out on loan to Getafe for the 2023/24 campaign, where he rebuilt his career by registering 16 goal contributions in 36 matches.

His performances caught the attention of several big clubs, with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Juventus all reportedly interested.

Man Utd’s preference is that Greenwood is sold this summer but sources have told TEAMtalk that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not accept a cut-price fee for him.

There have been rumours that the Red Devils could even reintegrate him back into the first-team squad when his loan with Getafe officially ends on June 30th.

However, fresh reports suggest that Greenwood could be used in a swap deal for one of Ratcliffe’s targets.

Mason Greenwood out, Joao Felix in for Man Utd?

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd are ‘considering a swap deal involving Greenwood and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.’

Diego Simeone is planning to reshuffle his Atletico squad this summer and Felix is one of the players he wants to offload permanently after he’s been loaned out the past two seasons.

Simeone and Felix’s relationship is strained and that’s why he joined Chelsea on a six-month loan in January 2023.

The Portuguese international struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues.

Felix has returned to form on loan with Barcelona this season, however, netting 10 goals and making six assists in 44 matches.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly a top player on his day and the Star’s report suggests Ratcliffe thinks he’d be a valuable addition for Man Utd.

We know that Atletico are interested in signing Greenwood so a straight swap deal involving Felix could be a good solution for all parties.

The Atletico outcast plays as a second striker, centre-forward or a left winger, so could provide cover in multiple positions for the Red Devils.

