Mason Greenwood: Man Utd torch forward’s transfer plans with risky new decision made

Man Utd have reached a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have reached a firm decision on the future of Mason Greenwood that has laid waste to one club’s plans, while Gareth Southgate has also weighed in on the forward’s chances of making his Euro 2024 squad.

Greenwood, 22, is quietly rebuilding his career in Spain after being loaned out to LaLiga side Getafe ahead of the current campaign.

Man Utd did explore the possibility of bringing Greenwod back into the fold. Reports at the time even stated manager Erik ten Hag would have loved to have a player of Greenwood’s calibre at his disposal.

However, a furious backlash to the idea prompted the Red Devils to move with caution and a loan overseas was the end result.

After easing his way back into professional football, Greenwood has begun to show why he was so highly regarded in Manchester.

The left-footed forward has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Getafe. His pace and direct running has caused opposition left-backs all manner of problems in Spain this season.

Getafe currently sit a respectable 10th in LaLiga thanks in large part to Greenwood’s contributions. The Madrid-based club haven’t finished higher than 15th since the 2019/20 campaign.

New United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has publicly stated a final decision on Greenwood is yet to be made. Re-integration at United, another loan next season or a permanent sale are the options he and United must weigh up.

Permanent exit only for Greenwood

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Man Utd have privately decided they WILL listen to offers for Greenwood. Marca reported United have placed a £43m (€50m) price tag on the player.

Getafe have already signalled their intent to re-sign Greenwood this summer. However, the club’s limited spending power means they cannot afford the type of fee Greenwood will cost and a second loan is their only viable option.

But according to the Sun, Man Utd have dashed Getafe’s dream with a firm call on Greenwood’s future.

They state United are not interested in a second loan exit and if Greenwood does leave the club, it’ll be via a permanent sale.

Of course, that also means that if no sides are willing to match United’s demands, Greenwood could theoretically be stranded at Old Trafford for the first half of the 2024/25 season at least.

In any case, the Sun state Man Utd are already aware of clubs who do intend to sign Greenwood outright. Links to Barcelona have been rubbished by Fabrizio Romano, though Atletico Madrid are an option.

Greenwood for Euro 2024? Southgate responds

Elsewhere, England manager Gareth Southgate recently weighed in on Greenwood’s international prospects. Greenwood has just a solitary senior cap to his name earned way back in 2020.

In quotes carried by the Sun, Southgate suggested a recall for Euro 2024 is not in his thinking, though beyond that is different matter entirely.

Southgate said of Greenwood: “I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros.

“Allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move. But I have to say I have not tracked it closely.

“At this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team (to select him ahead of the Euros) and let’s see where that leads next season.”

