Mason Greenwood next club: Every side linked with Man Utd outcast once Getafe loan ends

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs linked with Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, but his future beyond this season remains up for question.

After Manchester United decided it was in everyone’s best interests for Greenwood to find a new club following the court case against him for attempted rape and assault being dropped, they sent the forward on loan to Getafe in the summer.

So far, Greenwood has scored seven goals from 22 games for Jose Bordalas’ side.

Getafe do not have an option to buy Greenwood, though, leaving his future up in the air ahead of next season.

Here, TEAMtalk looks at every club to have been linked with Greenwood since his spell with Getafe began.

Getafe

Perhaps the most natural next step for Greenwood would be to extend his stay with Getafe, the second club of his career.

They may have difficulty affording him, depending on the parameters Man Utd set, but one advantage they have is the presence of a 20% sell-on fee, which would effectively allow them to sign the 22-year-old for less than anyone else.

Getafe president Angel Torres said in January that they would consider ways in which to keep Greenwood.

Torres said: “We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester (United).

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them. It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole (of the contract) because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot (in Greenwood). From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester (United) to see if they are happy.”

IN DEPTH – Mason Greenwood: Man Utd return chances reviewed as Real Madrid lurk and Getafe transfer chances are assessed

Barcelona

Getafe only finished 15th in LaLiga last season, so would not normally have stood a chance of signing Greenwood if it wasn’t for the exceptional circumstances.

Therefore, while he has been getting back up to speed in Spain, various outlets have suggested he could earn a move to a bigger club.

A dream destination in LaLiga would be Barcelona, whose interest was revealed in December by talkSPORT.

More recently, Barcelona were said to be at the front of the queue for the Bradfordian, per The Sun.

The same source has even suggested they would be willing to give him their iconic no.10 shirt.

Furthermore, Sport has suggested Barcelona would be Greenwood’s dream move, so much so that he may have instructed his agents about his plans.

Real Madrid

On a similar level, Barcelona’s El Clasico rivals Real Madrid could consider Greenwood as a potential target.

Real Madrid monitored Greenwood earlier in his career, before his off-field allegations, and are believed to have been watching him since.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated their confidence that Greenwood will not return to English football.

AS had claimed that English clubs were scouting the striker, without naming which ones.

Real Madrid’s attack remains in evolution after the summer departure of club legend Karim Benzema for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

It is actually another English player, Jude Bellingham, who has been Madrid’s top scorer so far this season.

Greenwood is already playing in the Spanish capital, since that is where Getafe are based.

Atletico Madrid

With that in mind, Atletico Madrid could be in contention for Greenwood too.

According to Marca in December, Atletico were putting out feelers to Man Utd about Greenwood’s future availability.

After Getafe drew with Atletico in December, Antoine Griezmann admitted that Diego Simeone’s side “couldn’t stop” the Man Utd loanee.

Regular Champions League participants, Atletico have established themselves as LaLiga’s third strongest side after Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Valencia

In November, Valencia were named as one of two clubs monitoring Greenwood by a Sun source.

Their scouts were, at the time, close to the front of the queue of clubs observing the former England international.

Greenwood, in theory, would become Valencia’s first English player.

Real Sociedad

The other club tipped to be tracking Greenwood at the same time as Valencia’s interest emerged was Real Sociedad.

They were, in fact, the second club Greenwood played against in LaLiga after his debut against Osasuna.

La Real haven’t had an English player in their squad since the early 1990s.

Sevilla

One of the first clubs other than Getafe to be linked with Greenwood since he moved to Spain were Sevilla.

In October, the Daily Mirror claimed Sevilla were also on alert for the attacker.

Sevilla have done business with Man Utd before in recent years, taking Anthony Martial on loan a couple of years ago and Hannibal Mejbri on the same terms earlier this year.

Greenwood went on to score and assist against Sevilla in December, but a month later, the Andalusian side’s social media team mocked him for being pocketed by Sergio Ramos in a Copa del Rey match.

Sergio Ramos emptying his back pocket after the game tonight: pic.twitter.com/aexb2HMcNA — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2024

Bayern Munich

Most of the speculation surrounding Greenwood has revolved around staying in Spain, but he has been linked with clubs elsewhere in Europe too.

According to 90min in December, Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs on developments with Getafe’s no.12.

The German giants have brought in other English players in recent months such as Harry Kane and Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, while they tried and failed for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier in January.

Borussia Dortmund

The same update from 90min claimed Bayern’s domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund were also staying aware of the situation.

They went on to do business with Man Utd the following month, taking Jadon Sancho back to Germany on loan for the rest of the season.

A permanent deal for Sancho looks unlikely for financial reasons, though, and it remains to be seen what it would cost for them to take Greenwood if it is still something they are considering.