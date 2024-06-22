Mason Greenwood: Man Utd star’s next destination spilled by brazen club president with ‘good news’ looming

Manchester United might sanction a surprise decision for Mason Greenwood after the president of one of his prime suitors declared his confidence about a deal that can be agreed this summer.

Last year it was announced that Greenwood would not be playing for Manchester United again, which led to him being sent on loan to Getafe in LaLiga. Now, plans have been set for the Red Devils to cash in on their academy graduate.

An asking price in the region of €40m has been set for the striker, who has been linked with several clubs. Despite him getting back on track in Spain, it has recently seemed like Italy will be his most likely next step.

Lazio have made an approach to take the 22-year-old and the latest rumours suggested they and fellow Serie A side Juventus could be preparing swap deals to tempt Man Utd.

However, comments elsewhere imply Greenwood could stay in Spain after all – and precisely with Getafe.

The Madrid club’s president, Angel Torres, has namechecked Greenwood within his planning for next season, suggesting the door remains open to a second loan deal.

“We have 15 in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year,” Torres said at a kit launch.

“As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say. It looks like he will continue for another year. Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious.”

Getafe do not have an option to buy Greenwood and would likely struggle to afford him anyway, although they did earn themselves a right to a percentage of any fee Man Utd make by selling him when negotiating his rights for the 2023-24 season.

But after finishing 12th in LaLiga, Getafe are eager to strengthen their squad with more loan deals and other shrewd business.

“If everything goes well we need 10 players,” Torres outlined. “We have to make the team. We have to strengthen the team a lot and make a new project.

“We are going to wait for the Euros to finish and then the rush will come.”

Greenwood himself is not at the Euros, since his only England cap came back in 2020. How soon his future will be decided remains to be seen.

Getafe dream of uniting Greenwood with top-three talent

It would be fairly surprising to see Man Utd loaning out Greenwood again when they could make money by selling him this summer. But they may also take into account what is best for the player.

Greenwood scored 10 goals from 36 appearances for Getafe in 2023-24 and was named their player of the season.

Jose Bordalas’ side seem to think they’re still in with a chance of having Greenwood to call upon next season, while Torres has hinted they could loan in some talent from Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid too.

“Let’s see if we catch something,” he added. “There is a very good relationship with Real Madrid and something is going to come. I think that in 15 days there may be a surprise. It has to be looked at with the coach and the sports management.

“Someone of Atletico and Barcelona will go. My friend [Joan] Laporta, let him pull a lever and leave me one. We are interested in some of the ones they have and to see if they can help us.”