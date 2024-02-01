Next Mason Greenwood move helped by rival Prem deal, with Man Utd to field multiple offers

The chances of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood joining Getafe on a permanent basis in the summer have increased as the Spanish club are preparing to offload Enes Unal to a Premier League side.

Unal is a 26-year-old striker who represents Turkey on the international stage. He was in great form last season, notching 15 goals and five assists in 38 games.

Unal was extremely unlucky to have his season ended early by an ACL injury, and he has only recently returned to action for Getafe. The former Manchester City and Villarreal man has managed two assists in five games since his comeback, though he could soon swap Getafe for a new adventure in England.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Unal on loan with an obligation to buy him for €16.5m (£14m) in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News have now explained how this could see Greenwood join Getafe permanently at the end of the campaign.

Getafe do not usually have big money to play with in the transfer market, as shown by their record signing being the €11.8m capture of Marc Cucurella from Barcelona in July 2020.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd winger’s agent brutally taunts Ten Hag with sack jibe after expressing anger for pushing star out

But selling Unal for £14m will give Getafe manager Jose Bordalas a massive boost as he aims to bring Greenwood in for the long run.

Getafe have benefitted hugely from the Englishman being on their books, as he has registered six goals and four assists in 20 appearances, and they would like the partnership to continue.

Getafe must pay £17m or more to sign Mason Greenwood

As Greenwood’s contract at Old Trafford does not expire until June 2025, Man Utd can hold out for a decent amount of money when selling him, and it will also be justified by his impressive performances in Spain.

It has previously been suggested that Man Utd want between €20-25m (£17-21m) to sell their academy graduate.

The only trouble for Getafe is that they are not alone in wanting to sign the 22-year-old this summer. He has emerged on the radars of Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, all of whom are considering making bids.

Getafe will be hoping that those clubs end up pursuing different attacking targets, as this will give them a clear shot at Greenwood’s capture.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood burned by Man Utd as Ten Hag plots shock raid for Getafe teammate available for bargain fee