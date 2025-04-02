Mason Greenwood looks increasingly likely to be put up for sale by Marseille this summer after Roberto De Zerbi’s management of the former Manchester United player drew stinging criticism in France – though we can dispel some strong myths about the sell-on fee the Red Devils could benefit from this summer.

The 23-year-old moved to the south of France last summer after rejuvenating his career during a season’s loan in Spain with Getafe; the temporary switch to Madrid’s third club coming off the back of a troubled 18 months for the player that had seen him arrested over allegations of rape and assault – charges which were later dropped.

Ultimately, it was decided that there was no way back for Greenwood at Manchester United, and the Bradford-born star secured a permanent exit from Old Trafford last summer, with Marseille paying a modest £26.6m (€31.6m, $34.4m) for his services.

That move, though, while condemned by plenty in France at the time, has paid rich dividends with the one-time capped England international scoring 16 goals and three assists across 28 appearances – form which has helped elevate Marseille into Champions League contention.

However, Greenwood has recently fallen out of favour with De Zerbi, with the former Brighton boss opting to bench the player for recent Ligue 1 clashes against Lens and PSG – which both ended in defeat.

Now amid speculation that Marseille are open to selling the star this summer, After Foot columnist Daniel Riolo has hit out at De Zerbi’s management of Greenwood after the 3-1 loss to 15th-placed Reims, since claiming the 23-year-old “isn’t coming back” and is “no longer there”, in reference to the player seemingly seeking an exit having been dropped.

Riolo wrote: ‘You play Reims who don’t beat anyone… You lose 1-0 because you’re robbed, but here, no, you conceded three and that follows a very bad run. Greenwood isn’t coming back, he’s no longer there. De Zerbi’s management with Greenwood isn’t working.’

As part of the deal that took Greenwood to Marseille, United bosses cleverly placed a significant sell-on clause worth up to 50% of any profits Marseille make on the player’s sale.

How much could Man Utd net from Mason Greenwood sale?

De Zerbi has not been shy at addressing the media over the aspects of Greenwood’s game that have annoyed him.

Speaking at his apparent failure to deliver a good corner, De Zerbi said last month: “Greenwood is not a specialist on corners…

“He could become one, but he is focused on the goal. When he goes to take a corner, he goes a bit like [waves arms]… And that annoys me.”

And the former Brighton boss has again hit out at Greenwood, this time over his lack of “sacrifice”.

However, the Italian is adamant he wants Greenwood to achieve his career goals, adding: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

Our sources understand that reports that United will earn as much as £31m from a £62m sale are false. That’s because United’s 50% cut is only due to come off OM’s profit and not the entire deal.

As a result, a possible £62.6m (€75m) sale – both PSG and Barcelona have been linked – would see the French side net a profit of £36m on their original investment. In turn, that would still net the Red Devils a further £18m as part of their share, but not the £31.3m as previously claimed.

Despite all that, Fabrizio Romano is adamant no active discussions have taken place over Greenwood’s future at this moment in time.

He revealed to Givemesport: “Many rumours but nothing decided at this stage for Greenwood. There are not even negotiations with other clubs.”

