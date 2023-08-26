Mason Greenwood: Ousted Man Utd forward’s move to low-level European side becomes ‘only option’ as star is told he ‘won’t bounce back’

Fears are growing that Mason Greenwood will never return to the same standard of football again after the departing Manchester United forward was offered a surprise route back at one of the poorest standards of European football.

The Red Devils confirmed earlier this week that they would be parting ways with Greenwood after a lengthy six-month investigation into his actions. He has not played for the club since his arrest in January 2022 for a series of serious sexual allegations, including attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

And while the Crown Prosectution Service dropped all charges against him in February of this year following the withdrawal of a key witness, Manchester United have decided that, in the weight of the public outcry against the player – he can not be integrated back into their squad.

That’s despite claims manager Erik ten Hag was preparing to welcome Greenwood back following a series of calls to the player.

Ultimately, however, the public wave of anger against Greenwood made their decision for them. And while Gary Neville has hit out at the length of time it took for the club to reach their verdict, it all means the player is left searching around for a new club where to rebuild his career.

However, options for Greenwood appear thin on the ground. There is no club in the English game currently expressing an interest in him, while Roma, one side who were linked, have advised the press in Italy he is not under consideration.

Furthermore, Greenwood was also strongly linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq. However, the Saudi side – managed by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard – have spoken out to deny any prospect of signing the player.

Mason Greenwood left to consider Albanian move

As a result, the only side to come forward at this stage and present a possible move for him comes from an unnamed Albanian side. The Albanian league is ranked 47th of UEFA’s 55 registered top flight leagues, and has just one side, Partizani, competing in Europe.

Per the Daily Express, they are currently the ‘only option’ on the table to Greenwood as he looks to rebuild his career.

And while he is unlikely to rush into an agreement with them, the worrying lack of alternatives could yet leave the player with little other choice.

Greenwood is keen to continue his career at the highest possible level, and is understood to be prepared to move overseas.

As a result of the lack of interest, a source has told the Daily Mail the “immature” player may ever play football again.

“I don’t think he is equipped to come back from this,” the source said of the 21-year-old.

“There are players who would be able to think: ‘I have been cleared so stuff you’. They would just get on and score goals for someone.

“Mason is not one of those. He’s immature. I really think he’s finished.”

Another source added: “Not even Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] could have saved him. I think Mason Greenwood was lost from the very start.”

A third, unnamed source, described Greenwood as “stand-offish”, “aloof” and “monosyllabic”.

Greenwood joined United’s academy at the age of six and has registered 129 appearances for the club since his debut in the 2018/19 season.

Scoring 35 times for United, his deal was due to expire in 2025 before United decided to call time on his career at the club. He has been suspended on full pay since his arrest, with his final game for United being the 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford in January 2022.

