Mason Greenwood: Ousted Man Utd forward to team up with Liverpool icons in mega £10m a year deal

Mason Greenwood looks unlikely to be left on the footballing scraphead for long amid reports the former Manchester United player is lining himself up with a lucratrive move overseas.

Confirmation that the 21-year-old forward is a free agent arrived on Monday following a statement by the Red Devils. The once-capped England man last kicked a ball for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford in January 2022. That was after Greenwood was arrested for serious sexual charges which, in February of this year, were ultimately dropped by the CPS following the withdrawal of a key witness.

And while he was, on paper at least, free to resume his career, United kept Greenwood suspended on full pay while conducting their own investigation into the player.

After initially indicating that Greenwood would be welcomed back into the fold, a massive public outcry stunned the club and forced them into a U-turn, despite claims manager Erik ten Hag was ready to usher him back into the fold.

As a result, United have confirmed that Greenwood is free to resume his career elsewhere and away from Old Trafford.

And following United’s statement, a mournful Greenwood released one of his own, vowing to learn from his mistakes and, hopefully in time, rebuild his career.

Now, according to reports to reports, Greenwood has already got a lucrative next move lined up.

Speculation has begun to swirl over which club, if any, would be up for the challenge of taking on Greenwood’s services.

However, according to The Sun, the Bradford-born player is ready to head to an increasingly-popular football destination in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Deal agreed, with Man Utd transfer to include clever clause after Ten Hag compromise

Mason Greenwood heading for Saudi Arabia move

The paper reports that Greenwood is being eyed by Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

And it’s claimed they are willing to pay Greenwood a salary worth £10m a year to beat a series of other sides, who are also keen on his signature.

That equates to around £200,000 a week, which represents a significant wage rise on the £70,000 a week deal Greenwood was earning at Old Trafford.

Al-Ettifaq’s big summer signing was Jordan Henderson from Liverpool, whom they paid around £12m for. They also boast former Celtic, Fulham and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in their ranks.

As well as Al-Ettifaq, there are a number of other, unnamed Saudi sides also in for Greenwood.

Furthermore, the player also reportedly has interest in him from Galatasaray, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are another possibility.

However, it is Al-Ettifaq who are leading the race, with Greenwood seeing the move as the perfect place to rebuild his reputation and career.

Neville criticises Man Utd handling of situation

With Manchester United ultimately coming to the decision to terminate Greenwood’s employment, Gary Neville has spoke out in criticism of the club and for the time they took in reaching the verdict.

Speaking to Monday Night Football, Neville said: “Yes, they have made the right decision and finally got there – however, the process of getting there has been pretty horrible.

“When you have significant situations and difficult situations like this, you need strong and authoritative leadership and Manchester United don’t have that.”

Neville also wants an “independent review” in similar situations of alleged violence against women.

Neville added: “It should not be that Manchester United are the judge and jury on a significant situation – not only for themselves, but also for the game.

“People talk about the representation of Manchester United, but it’s the Premier League as well.

“My view is on issues of this importance and severity, they should be dealt with independently because it’s clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and ability to deal with this situation.

“It’s been well above their experience and ability.”

READ MORE: Every Premier League and world star that has joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023: Ronaldo, Neymar, Mane…