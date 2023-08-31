Mason Greenwood: Ousted Man Utd man to hook-up with Liverpool old boy on six-month loan with Prem clubs ‘scared off’

Mason Greenwood is edging closer towards his next move with the departing Manchester United man left with only one serious transfer option – but his next move will still not guarantee the player’s long-term future in the game.

The Bradford-born forward has not kicked a ball for United since his arrest for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault back in January 2022. And while the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped all charges against him in February of this year following the withdrawal of a key witness, Greenwood has yet to resume his professional career.

That’s after United decide to hold an internal investigation of their own into their player’s actions, leaving him suspended on full pay but asked to stay away from the club’s Carrington training complex.

After publishing the results of those findings, United decided it would be best for Greenwood to continue his career away from Old Trafford. To that end, the club will help facilitate his next move, with the player still under contract at United until summer 2025.

However, finding the player a new club has been easier said than done. The controversy involved around a potential deal for Greenwood has seen very few suitors step forwards.

Roma were linked with a move until the Serie A side made clear their lack of interest in the once-capped England man.

And Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard was quick to hit out at the “fake news” that his Saudi Arabian side were ready to make their move.

To that end, a report over the weekend outlined interest in Greenwood from an unnamed club in Albania, who have since been declared his ‘only option’ and that the player will not ‘bounce back’ into top-level football.

Mason Greenwood to leave Man Utd for Besiktas

However, the Albanian league is ranked a lowly 47th on UEFA’s 55 registered top-flight leagues. And with the move akin to moving into the fifth tier of English football, it did not come as a surprise to see Greenwood wait for other options to arrive.

However, finding that next suitor has not come easy. And it seems Greenwood ideal scenario of rebuilding his career in the Premier League has been officially ruled out.

That’s after The Sun reported that some unnamed Premier League clubs had looked into the possibility of signing the 35-goal striker.

However, following some enquiries, these clubs then backed out of the deal, being “scared off” over the potential backlash that his prospective signing would bring.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood fears ‘dead’ Ronaldo could block Saudi move after ‘difficult’ Man Utd relationship comes to light

Now the report claims Greenwood has been left with no choice but to resume his career overseas.

And with the move to Albania ruled out, Greenwood was then linked with a move to Turkey with Besiktas over this week.

Now according to the ‘i’, that interest from links with Greenwood is progressing with a plan to sign him on an initial six-month loan deal emerging.

Greenwood to hook up with former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Besiktas, who also recently signed former Liverpool man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer, will consider signing Greenwood on a permanent deal if the move proves successful and goes down well with their fanbase.

“Of course they have seen what has been said in the UK and further afield,” the source told the i.

“People think that Turkey is an easy way out for Greenwood, as he will just be able to get on with his career away from the public eye.

“But clubs know that is not how it works. Reporters will come from England to follow his progress wherever he goes, we are sure of that.

“A short loan is appealing, though. If things go wrong, he will return to Manchester quickly. If he comes to Istanbul and scores goals straight away, the boos will quickly go.

“That is just the way that football works, however bad a taste that leaves. I think Turkish fans will accept him.”

Before any move for Greenwood is ratified, however, Bestikas will reportedly need the greenlight from their women’s team before the move goes ahead.

In addition to Besiktas, an unnamed second Turkish club is also reportedly considering a move.

However, it is the Istanbul club who are most advanced with a potential move and there is less of a time constraint to get a move over the line with the Turkish transfer window not officially closing until September 15.

Greenwood, who joined United as a six-year-old, will leave the club with a record of 35 goals and 12 assists from 129 appearances.

READ MORE: Man Utd make contact over staggering £47m defender move as triple deadline day deals explode into life