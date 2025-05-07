Manchester United could be left bitterly disappointed if they were hoping to earn a windfall from a potential Mason Greenwood transfer, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal his chances of moving to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood came through the Man Utd academy and established himself as one of the best young players in England. The forward made a total of 129 appearances for the Red Devils’ first team, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old’s career took a downward trajectory after he was involved in off-pitch controversies and was dropped from the Man Utd team in January 2022.

Man Utd sent Greenwood on loan to Getafe for the 2023-24 season before selling him to Marseille in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth up to £26.6million.

Our sources understand that Man Utd will get a 50% cut from any profit that Marseille make on a deal to sell Greenwood.

While there are reports that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keen on Greenwood, Man Utd’s hopes of getting a windfall from a potential Greenwood sale to a team in the Premier League have now been diminished.

There have been reports lately that Greenwood could find a way back to the Premier League, but TEAMtalk understands that it is extremely unlikely that another club in the English top flight would sign him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although several Premier League clubs have privately expressed interest in signing Greenwood, they are deterred by the significant public relations risks stemming from his past.

Although the forward has been legally cleared of any wrongdoing, the fallout from the incident still casts a shadow over him.

Clubs in the Premier League ranking from mid-table to the top-half have monitored Greenwood, and believe that the former Man Utd forward would add firepower to their respective squads for a relatively low transfer fee.

However, they are wary that a potential signing could face severe backlash from the fans, and their Premier League rivals’ stance is a blow for Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in his quest to raise funds to bring in new players in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood, who made his senior England debut in 2020, has scored 19 goals and given five assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Marseille this season, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side aim to finish second in Ligue 1.

Mason Greenwood to Premier League a PR disaster

While interested clubs in Greenwood are convinced about his sporting ability, they believe that signing the former Man Utd forward would be a PR disaster.

There would be intense scrutiny from fans, sponsors, and media, especially given the heightened focus on social issues in football.

Signing Greenwood could be seen as tone-deaf, with the risks of fan boycotts and reputational damage also a concern for concern, according to sources.

One source has noted that even clubs with strong interest have shelved plans after internal discussions, citing the potential for fan protests and sponsor pressure.

Greenwood’s camp will be aware of the challenges, but they will hope consistent performances abroad can rebuild his image.

For now, while his ability tempts Premier League clubs, the consensus is that the risks outweigh the rewards, leaving Greenwood’s return to English football uncertain and very difficult.

The most likely scenario is Greenwood stays outside of England.

