Mason Greenwood: Ratcliffe reaches ruthless final verdict on Man Utd sale as Prem options emerge

Man Utd are now willing to listen to all offers for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are ready to listen to all offers for Mason Greenwood this summer, with the winger playing for another Premier League club not being ruled out as TEAMtalk understands it.

United are keen to have a successful summer under new part owner Sir Jim and have begun preparations to turn the club’s fortunes around and take them back to the top of English football. Indeed, it will be a very busy few months ahead and that will be the same for players who are for sale.

One such player is Greenwood who will not be given a second chance at Man Utd after events that saw him banned from the club and then loaned out to La Liga side Getafe.

During his time in Spain, Greenwood has scored 10 goals and added six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions – the sort of form that has seen him heavily linked with Barcelona.

Those sort of stats have also ensured that there is major interest in the winger and he could, potentially, still play in the English Premier League next season.

There are multiple Premier League sides interested and sources are not keen to disclose who they are due to the sensitive commentary that surrounds Greenwood and the public opinion on him as a person.

There is no doubt that the interested parties are aware his signing would bring challenges in the public domain.

Man Utd open to all Greenwood offers

However, Manchester United have no concern as to who the club is and are willing to sell him to whoever is willing to pay an acceptable price.

Indeed, they are keen to offload the forward as they want to use his salary for some fresh talent.

Greenwood is also understood to be open to the move and has enjoyed his time in Spain, if Getafe could afford the wage demands they would make it permanent but as things stand that is not plausible.

He also has interest in Serie A also and sources say that is a league to watch when it comes to his future.

The 22-year-old was regarded as one of England’s brightest talents and had the footballing world at his feet before controversy sprung last year.

He was given a deal worth £80,000 per week at United but that expires in 2025 and won’t be renewed, meaning that he will 100% leave the club this summer.