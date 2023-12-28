Mason Greenwood: Real Madrid give Man Utd transfer dilemma as record bid arrives with Ratcliffe standing firm

Manchester United have reportedly received a club-record bid from Getafe for their loan star Mason Greenwood ahead of the January window – but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to make a decision any time soon amid claims Real Madrid are also about to enter the running.

The 22-year-old moved to the Estadio Coliseum over the summer, the small Madrid-based side winning the transfer race for the forward after Manchester United decided to loan Greenwood out. And having decided his return in United colours was too controversial, it was deemed best if the player rebuilds his career that bit further away from the prying eyes of the English media.

However, Greenwood’s spell in Spain has gone far better than anticipated. The Bradford-born forward has settled well into the Madrid suburbs alongside his partner Harriet Robson, while Getafe have gone out of their way to ensure the focus would be purely about his footballing abilities, rather than the controversies he left behind following the dropping of charges that were previously hanging over him.

That has been reflected on the pitch, with Getafe currently sat eighth in LaLiga, and with Greenwood very much playing his part and living up to claims he is the club’s GOAT.

And having scored five times and laid on four others from just 15 appearances so far, the United loanee has very much been the headline act of Jose Bordalas’ side.

Predictably, that form has led to plenty of interest from elsewhere with some of LaLiga’s biggest sides beginning to hover.

Real Madrid linked as huge bid arrives for Mason Greenwood

And while the likes of Valencia and Villarreal – both of whom were recently linked – might not pose much of an incentive to move – interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona certainly might.

However, as we exclusively revealed, Real Madrid are now lurking over a potential deal, potentially giving Greenwood the chance to join arguably the biggest club in the world game, while not having to move from the luxury mansion in Madrid he has since made his home.

However, any offer is yet to arrive and is unlikely to do so until the summer window. And knowing they are very much on to a good thing, Getafe have decided to make their own play to try and turn his loan move into a permanent arrangement.

And according to The Sun, Getafe have been in contact with United to present to them a club-record bid worth £40m (€46m) to turn Greenwood’s loan into a permanent deal ahead of the January window.

That money is serious cash for Getafe, whose previous record bid is the €11.1m spent to bring Marc Cucurella to the club from Barcelona back in summer 2020.

Whether true or not, the speculation certainly underlines the serious progress Greenwood has made in Spain and reflects his status already as one of the league’s best players outside the regular big-three stranglehold.

Discussing how they have got the best from him and in one area he can improve, Getafe coach Bordalas told Marca: “Well, with a lot of patience, with a lot of calm, aware that he had been out of action for a long time without playing and practically without training.

“But we were confident because of the talent, because of the ability he had shown. Being able to go for a player of this level at Getafe is complicated, almost impossible.”

Ratcliffe makes Man Utd decision over Greenwood

Bordalas is certainly happy with the player’s progress but would like him to become more comfortable with conversing in Spanish with the player currently relying on a translator.

“Well, given the situation, we took a gamble on him,” Bordalas added. “But we are happy and content because we have a great player, he is a good boy, he has fitted in really well and he just needs to learn a little more Spanish.”

Despite Getafe’s wish to turn his loan into a permanent move, it’s reported that United’s new investor Ratcliffe has decided he is not in a hurry to accept any offer for Greenwood in the January window window.

That’s because an explosive return to Old Trafford has not yet been totally ruled out. Indeed, manager Erik ten Hag was very much keen to reintegrate the player back into the United squad before the decision was made to send him out on loan.

But while that was deemed too controversial, it was decided that a season’s loan would be the best course of action to see both how Greenwood would respond and also whether the controversy around the player would ease off in time.

Now it’s reported that Ratcliffe could yet decide to bring Greenwood back into the first-team mix at United, especially in light of the struggles of their current wingers with Antony and Jadon Sancho both reportedly set to leave.

In addition, Ratcliffe also feels that by rejecting the offer now, there is a chance for Greenwood’s valuation to soar. And the British businessman is of the thinking that, if he’s worth £40m in January, what might his valuation be come the summer window.

By that stage, Greenwood will have a year remaining on his United deal and a firm decision will need to be reached on his future.

