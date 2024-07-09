Mason Greenwood: Man Utd sale wrapped up as Ratcliffe wins with forward delivering one final gift

Mason Greenwood has secured the sell-on clause Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted in his sale from Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ensured he got what he wanted with Mason Greenwood, as his sale to Marseille is reportedly agreed, with a large clause included, as per his demands.

Ratcliffe has been calculated with his dealings regarding Greenwood. After a long time sidelined amid a club investigation, the forward impressed out on loan at Getafe this season.

He bagged 10 goals and six assists in all competitions, and put himself in a good position to secure a place at a good club.

Whether that would be United was under question, when Ratcliffe refused to rule out any possibilities as he walked through the door at Old Trafford.

But of late, all signs have pointed to the 22-year-old being shipped out of the club for good, which would be the route wanted by a large portion of the fanbase following criminal proceedings against him, that were dropped.

After Atletico Madrid and Getafe interest, Marseille entered the fold for Greenwood.

And after their first proposal, it became clear Ratcliffe was eager to ensure he got the most out of the forward, demanding not only £30million, but a large sell-on fee, knowing the player could still reach the top given his skill.

It was recently reported that the French outfit had lodged a bid of £27million – not far short of United’s valuation of the forward – but with a big sell-on fee included.

United agree to sell Greenwood

And that seems to have done the trick for the transfer of Greenwood.

Indeed, transfer insider David Ornstein reports in The Athletic that the two sides have agreed on the transfer.

He has confirmed that United will receive just under £27million when add-ons are included.

And while the exact sell-on fee is not noted, it’s said the Red Devils will receive a ‘large share’ of any future sale.

Greenwood must agree to move

Now, the only barrier to the move is Greenwood himself.

Indeed, he has not yet given the green light to the Marseille transfer.

His desire was to remain in Spain after his spell at Getafe last season, and he’d have been happy to stay with them if they could afford him.

As such, it remains to be seen if a move to France is something he is keen on.

If he agrees, the transfer is likely to go through fairly soon, and Marseille will be eagerly awaiting the thumbs up in order to get Greenwood through the door.

