Mason Greenwood: Man Utd warned of ‘bad sign’ as new hire may be forced to facilitate next step

Ben Jacobs has touched upon the potential of Manchester United reversing their decision on Mason Greenwood, calling it a “bad sign” that Paul Mitchell may have gone to speak with him.

Greenwood was suspended by United in January 2022 as a result of a criminal investigation into him regarding attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

When that investigation was dropped, Greenwood remained suspended by the club as they came to their own decision on his future.

In August, that decision came, with United planning to cut all ties with the forward and helping him to find another club.

He went on loan to Getafe after a number of potential options fell through, and despite United’s initial position on the matter being that he won’t be back, some reports have suggested he could fight his way back.

A recent report doused that in flames, suggesting he’s been told there’s no way back no matter how he performs.

However, that potential new sporting director Mitchell – who it’s said will be appointed when Sir Jim Ratcliffe assumes control of the club – was seen at a Getafe game recently has opened up the rumour mill once again.

Indeed, while it’s possible he was not there to speak with Greenwood, insider Jacobs has spoken on the potential of that, which he feels is a bad look for United even if it was to discuss his next step.

Greenwood meeting ‘bad sign’ for United

“I’m not sure, because if Manchester United’s position is genuine, Mason Greenwood will never play for the football club again,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“So it would be a little strange that a guy linked with a sporting director role before he’s even started, goes out to Getafe to watch Greenwood, potentially even speak to Greenwood, unless Manchester United have changed their position.

“Of course, the sporting director also deals with outgoings, so Manchester United do feel a responsibility to resolve Greenwood’s long-term future but, anybody connecting Greenwood back to United has to be aware that the review and the club position now is that he’ll never play for Manchester United again, regardless of football form.

“Therefore, if Mitchell’s first task is to somehow handle the Greenwood situation before he’s even joined, that would be extremely atypical and in many ways a bad sign. Because you want process, you want structure, you want transparency.

“And this would be the opposite, by getting somebody to go out there before they’ve even begun to involve themselves in something with no clarity before, before Ratcliffe even has legally any kind of sporting control.”

United can’t bring Greenwood back

Whether or not Mitchell’s trip to Spain did have anything to do with Greenwood, it’s obviously opened up a discourse on the situation again, and until the player is sold, that might not die down.

In any case, United cannot let him back to the club.

The backlash they received when it was reported he would be let back before they came to their final decision of letting him go was enormous, with fans feeling strongly that he shouldn’t play for the club.

If they go back on that decision just because he might play well this season, that would show a massive lack of character and be a betrayal of their fanbase.

What’s more, having Mitchell deal with a situation that he’s yet to have any experience in straight away would, as Jacobs says, be a bad move.

READ MORE: De Gea turns nose up at £500,000-per-week Man Utd reunion with another move under consideration