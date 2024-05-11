Mason Greenwood: Saudi Pro League pushing to welcome Man Utd outcast despite UCL dream

The Saudi Pro League has identified Mason Greenwood as someone they could welcome in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Greenwood was loaned out by Manchester United to Getafe last year following a decision that he should not play for the club again. He has scored 10 goals from 32 appearances in Spain and is now considering his next step.

Getafe would be interested in keeping Greenwood, but if Manchester United decide to sell him as expected, he may be out of reach for a club whose record signing only cost €11.8m.

Therefore, the race to sign Greenwood has been widening. Bigger clubs in Spain like Barcelona – who also might struggle to afford him – and Atletico Madrid have been linked.

There has been speculation of a move to Serie A too, although our correspondent Rudy Galetti has downplayed the level of interest from Juventus.

Rumours have also been circulating – including from TEAMtalk sources – that a couple of clubs in the Premier League have been asking about Greenwood.

For example, Chelsea are claimed to have enquired about the 22-year-old. We’ve also been told by some sources that Aston Villa may have done the same.

Another option for Greenwood, though, could be outside Europe altogether. According to Marca, it is actually the Saudi Pro League that is pushing the ‘hardest’ to accommodate Greenwood for next season.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr after his controversial Man Utd exit kickstarted a wave of players signing for Saudi clubs. Now, the Pro League is planning its next big captures.

Greenwood stance could contradict Saudi pursuit

Greenwood has been identified as someone who could move to the Middle East. However, it would go against his own wishes of wanting to play for a UEFA Champions League club next.

That said, there is plenty of money to go around in Saudi Arabia and some of the country’s top clubs could be tempted to meet an asking price estimated to be €60m.

As things stand, it is not entirely clear which specific Saudi club Greenwood could join, but the way transfers work there is a little bit different to in Europe, so it might be a while before those clues as to where he could be placed emerge.

There are still four games to go of his loan spell with Getafe, who are in with a chance of finishing in the lower regions of the top half of LaLiga.

Not many English players have gone to Saudi Arabia yet, but Greenwood theoretically could become one. Time will tell what his future holds.

