Man Utd transfers: Mason Greenwood ‘says yes’ to new club as Euro giants line up swap deal

The future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United will be one of the biggest stories of the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe weighs up what to do with him.

The 22-year-old was exiled from the Red Devils’ first team after the club held an internal investigation into the circumstances around his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

Greenwood was sent out on loan to Getafe for the 2023/24 campaign, where he registered an impressive 16 goal contributions in 36 matches.

Despite the controversy surrounding Greenwood, his good form caught the attention of some top European clubs.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all registered an interest in the Man Utd man.

Getafe would love to sign Greenwood on loan for another season but the forward is ready for the next challenge of his career and Ratcliffe’s preference is to sell him permanently.

Fresh reports suggest that one club has surged into the lead in the race for his signature.

Man Utd offered choice of two wingers for Greenwood

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Greenwood has ‘given the green light’ on a move to Juventus this summer.

However, the transfer will be dependant on the Serie A giants agreeing a fee with Man Utd. The report claims that Juve are ‘intent on the Red Devils lowering their asking price.’

Ratcliffe wants to recoup £34m from the sale of Greenwood and as sources have previously told TEAMtalk, he will NOT accept a cut-price fee for the attacker.

We understand that Ratcliffe could decide to reintegrate Greenwood back into the Man Utd squad if he feels to find a suitable buyer.

In fact, the club will be contractually obliged to allow him to return to training at Carrington once his loan with Getafe officially ends on June 30th.

The report suggests that Juventus have a plan to try and drive the Man Utd outcast’s price down. They are willing to offer Samuel Iling-Junior in a part-exchange deal for him.

Tottenham and West Ham have previously been linked with Iling-Junior, 20, who has been on Juve’s books since 2020 but came through Chelsea’s academy.

Spurs were quoted £15.5m when they enquired about signing Iling-Junior in January – so his value effectively amounts to half of Greenwood’s.

The Juve star could give Man Utd another option out wide, which may prove useful if Greenwood and Jadon Sancho leave the Red Devils this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport add that including Federico Chiesa, who has 12 months remaining on his contract, in a swap deal has also been ‘floated as a possibility.’