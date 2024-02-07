Mason Greenwood: Second source confirms Euro giant gunning for shock Man Utd raid after failed swoop for Everton flop

Mason Greenwood will be on the move this summer

Mason Greenwood could secure a big move when leaving Manchester United in the summer, as a trusted reporter has confirmed that Atletico Madrid are eyeing him as a potential addition to their striker ranks.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan in September after Man Utd decided it would be too difficult for him to resume his career at Old Trafford. The Englishman has impressed in Spain, having notched seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances so far.

That includes a penalty during Getafe’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.

As Greenwood’s Man Utd contract expires in summer 2025, it is likely the Red Devils will sell him at the end of the campaign.

Clubs from Italy and Turkey have previously been linked with moves for the 22-year-old, but it seems he has done well enough this season to earn a big transfer in Spain.

On January 1, Spanish outlet Marca revealed Atleti are pushing to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to Greenwood’s capture. Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has now confirmed that Greenwood is on Atleti’s list of targets as they look to bolster their forward line this summer.

Diego Simeone’s side were actually in the market for a centre-forward during the winter transfer window, and they managed to strike an agreement with Juventus to sign Moise Kean.

However, the Italian – who only managed four goals in 39 games for Everton – did not make the switch as he failed a medical.

Atletico Madrid overtake Barcelona in Mason Greenwood chase

While McGrath acknowledges that Barca have been linked with Greenwood, he states that the Man Utd academy graduate is unlikely to be within their price range.

Although, it is ‘difficult to determine’ how much Man Utd will demand when selling the player. While he has emerged into one of Getafe’s most important stars, he did not play between January 2022 and September 2023 and will also soon enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd in January 2022 amid allegations he attacked a woman. He was subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, but these charges were later discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.