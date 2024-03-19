Mason Greenwood: Seismic double twist as Man Utd return gathers pace and Fabrizio Romano clears up Barcelona claims

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and how he might look in a Barcelona shirt

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood appears increasingly likely to be welcomed back into to the Old Trafford fold next season after Fabrizio Romano cleared up speculation on a move to Barcelona and despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe doing his best to play down the narrative around the controversial player.

The 22-year-old forward has rebuilt his career while on loan with Getafe, where he has been quick to make up for lost time. After it was deemed too controversial for the player to continue with his Manchester United career – for the time being at least – Greenwood was packed off the Madrid suburbs, where he has starred for the capital city’s third side.

Since making that move, Greenwood has served a reminder of his qualities as a footballer, scoring six goals and adding five assists from his 21 LaLiga starts so far.

That form hase not just rekindled Greenwood’s career after his 18 months of inactivity owing to serious criminal charges, which were ultimately dropped, but also reawakened a number of big-hitting sides, who are all now tracking his services.

His loan deal at Getafe is due to expire at the season’s end and, while they are keen to make his stay permanent, the type of money United would demand for his services means a long-term stay at the Estadio Colisium is highly-unlikely and Greenwood will likely depart at the LaLiga side’s GOAT.

As a result, the attacker has been strongly linked with three of LaLiga’s heavyweights move with the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid among those taking an interest in his services.

Barcelona out of Greenwood transfer running – Romano

To that end, it’s reported United value the forward between €50m to €60m (£42.7m to £51.3m) ahead of the summer.

Given his long inactivity prior to this season, together with the fact that he has just a year left on his contract come the summer window, that seems quite a hefty fee to demand.

Nonetheless, it was reported that talks over a possible move to Barcelona were being held as the LaLiga giants prepare to move on former Leeds winger Raphinha, who has been much more ineffective in his second season at the Nou Camp.

Per Mundo Deportivo, while Barca are keen on a possible deal, they have informed United that their demands for his signature are unrealistic.

Indeed, Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented and, with other priority positions in their side to focus on this sumer, trusted reporter Romano appears to have ruled the reigning LaLiga champions out of a possible deal.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said of Greenwood: “Despite a meeting in recent days between Manchester United’s directors and Barcelona director Deco, we can say that Barcelona are not working on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood.

“There have been many rumours in Spain about that as Greenwood has been doing very well on loan at Getafe and I can confirm that Manchester United are ready to let Greenwood leave.”

Adding more on Greenwood’s future, he added: “Greenwood can leave if Man United receive a good proposal, but for now Barcelona have different ideas and different transfer priorities so they are not working on the Greenwood deal. United will look for solutions because they want to find a buyer for Greenwood.”

Southgate refusing to rule out England call-up

In the meantime, talks will continue between Greenwood, Manchester United and his representatives over a transfer solution.

Those talks can accelerate in the intervening weeks and once United get their structure in place behind the scenes with Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopeful that he can soon confirm the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club’s first-ever sporting director.

Between the two men, they will look to come to some sort of decision on Greenwood’s future, with the international break the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Greenwood, meanwhile, was last capped by England way back in September 2020 Nations League match against Iceland – his only senior cap to date.

However, the 22-year-old remains eligible for a change of allegiance and of late, there have been strong claims that Jamaica – whom he can represent owing to family ties on his father’s side – are looking to hand him an international lifeline.

When questioned about Greenwood, however, England coach Gareth Southgate was not ruling out a future recall to the Three Lions squad.

“Well for me I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros. I think allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move but I have to say I have not tracked it closely,” Southgate told reporters.

“I think at this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team and let’s see where that leads next season. I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option.”

Mason Greenwood return to Man Utd on cards

However, that might not be the only comeback on the cards for Greenwood with an explosive report now suggesting a return to Old Trafford is not ruled out entirely.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim a secret poll among United’s senior stars now report they are open to the idea of Greenwood returning to their squad next season.

Whether that will get the official greenlight from those in charge remains to be seen.

And speaking on the subject last month, United’s new minority shareholder Ratcliffe was certainly keeping an open mind on that prospect.

“We will make a decision. I don’t know if he (Greenwood) could still have a future,” Ratcliffe said in February.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that.

“Is he the right type of footballer? Are we happy with that? Is he a good person or not?

“He (Greenwood) is a Manchester United footballer and we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is it’s quite clear we have to make a decision.

“There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one.

“We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on – so we will do that.

“The process will be – understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values – which is basically whether he is a good guy or not.

“Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and the fans be comfortable with it?

“I can talk about the principle. The principle is the important one because we will have other issues going forwards.

“You are dealing with young people who have not always been brought up in the best circumstances, who have a lot of money and don’t always have the guidance they should have.

“What we need to do when we have issues like that is to understand the real effects, not the hype.

“Then we need to make a fair decision in the light of the club’s values. That’s what we need to do and that’s how we will deal with it.”