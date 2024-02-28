Mason Greenwood in sensational U-turn over Man Utd future as new ‘priority’ Ratcliffe signing revealed

Mason Greenwood reportedly wants to return to Manchester United and become an integral part of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, despite Getafe’s president claiming he is hoping to stay in Spain.

Greenwood is contracted to Man Utd until summer 2025 but is spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe. The attacker, who can operate as a centre-forward or as a winger on either flank, has been in great form for his new club.

Indeed, his record stands at seven goals and five assists in 25 appearances. Greenwood has become a crucial player for manager Jose Bordalas and WhoScored rank him as Getafe’s second-best performing attacker this campaign, behind only lethal striker Borja Mayoral.

Greenwood’s fantastic performances have understandably led to talk of Getafe signing him for a longer period.

On Saturday, Getafe president Angel Torres made the stunning claim that the Englishman is ‘crazy’ about staying at the club.

“He has a clear conscience, he is very comfortable and crazy about staying another year,” Torres said.

“It’s a matter that they [Man Utd] have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to decide.

“In Spain, he has a market but they [Barcelona] have money. Barca’s way of playing would suit him well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me.”

Mason Greenwood planning for Man Utd comeback

But according to CaughtOffside, Greenwood has no intention of prolonging his time in Spain. Instead, it is claimed that he wants to go back to Man Utd and try to reach his full potential at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old is excited by Ratcliffe’s project and feels he can become a vital part of Man Utd’s journey back to regular trophies.

As such, he will push Ratcliffe and the rest of the Man Utd hierarchy, including new CEO Omar Berrada, to let him return to the club this summer.

Ratcliffe has already discussed the complex situation surrounding the Bradford-born ace potentially returning to Man Utd’s squad.

“He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football,” the British billionaire said. “So the answer is, ‘Yeah, we have to make decisions’. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

CaughtOffside’s report also provides some insight into Man Utd’s transfer plans for the summer. The Red Devils are known to be on the lookout for a new midfielder and striker, but they are also ready to go all out for a new right-back.

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is the new ‘priority’ target that Man Utd are hoping will take their squad to the next level. The Dutchman is likely to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad.

Diogo Dalot has excelled this season, having fully gained Erik ten Hag’s trust with some great displays. But it seems he will have to compete with Dumfries for a starting role next term.

