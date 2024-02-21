Mason Greenwood: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms NEW Man Utd decision coming over Getafe loanee’s Old Trafford future

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed he will oversee a new process to determine if Mason Greenwood might be able to play for Manchester United again after all – promising he will ‘justify’ any outcome.

Manchester United announced in August that Greenwood would not be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

Originally, stakeholders were thinking of reintegrating the forward, who previously played 129 times for the club and scored 35 goals, before some backlash prompted them to change their minds.

Greenwood then joined Getafe on loan for the season and has since scored seven goals in 24 appearances for the Spanish side.

Thanks to his resurgence with Getafe, Greenwood has been linked with some bigger clubs for next season, in case Manchester United decide to sell him one year before the end of his contract.

However, after Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the club – and took control of their football decisions – it has now been revealed that there will be fresh considerations about Greenwood’s future back in Manchester.

“Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it,” Ratcliffe replied to reporters in an interview with 13 journalists at a boardroom in an INEOS office in London, when asked if there is still to be a final decision on Greenwood’s future.

“He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

“He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it.”

Will Greenwood ever play for Man Utd again?

Greenwood’s last appearance for Manchester United was back in January 2022, when he played against West Ham eight days before his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

The case was discontinued just over a year later due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and new information coming to light.

Manchester United, who suspended Greenwood on the day of his arrest, kept him away from the first team while concluding their own investigation, which ultimately led to them concluding he did not commit the offences he was accused of, so they could not terminate his contract.

His move to Getafe was on a free loan for the duration of the 2023/24 season, providing him with his first experience of representing a club other than Manchester United after his association with the Red Devils stretching back to his academy days.

READ MORE: Man Utd to rip heart out of Leverkusen with insane quadruple raid; Ashworth dreams of €180m spree to revitalise Red Devils