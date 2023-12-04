Mason Greenwood: Sir Jim Ratcliffe intervenes as condition for shock Man Utd return set

Mason Greenwood may have a future at Manchester United after a top source revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe has intervened and when a decision will be made and what it hinges on has come to light.

Greenwood, 22, was loaned to LaLiga side Getafe for the entire 2023/24 campaign on September 1. Erik ten Hag was widely reported to have been open to reintegrating the forward into his ranks, though the final decision was out of his hands.

Instead, CEO Richard Arnold penned an open letter to fans explaining the club’s decision to temporarily cut Greenwood loose in late-August. Fierce fan backlash to the idea of Greenwood returning was believed to have played a part in United’s call.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to buy a 25 percent stake in Manchester United, major change is afoot.

Indeed, Arnold will step down as CEO before the year is out. Director of Football, John Murtough, is expected to follow suit.

Ratcliffe will assume full sporting control at Old Trafford and according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the British billionaire has already taken a hands-on approach to Greenwood’s future.

Greenwood’s contract with United expires in the summer of 2025, meaning he’ll have a year left when his Getafe loan concludes.

The Spanish side don’t have an option to buy in their deal, though are understood to be keen on signing the frontman outright if given the chance. What’s more, The Sun claimed there are two other LaLiga sides on his trail.

But according to Romano, Getafe and their domestic rivals may be denied that chance with the door opening for Greenwood to return to Manchester.

Decision timeframe revealed; Greenwood form at Getafe key

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano revealed Ratcliffe is already discussing Greenwood’s situation internally and a decision on whether to stick or twist should come between March and May next year.

Key to whether United are open to bringing Greenwood in from the cold will reportedly be his on-field performances at Getafe.

“Incoming co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is already discussing Greenwood’s situation internally, and from what I’m told, he’s made no decision at all and nothing will be decided in December,” said Romano.

“So the idea is to take some time and just let Greenwood play football. Then, based on his performances for Getafe, Man Utd will discuss their position and that of the player. This will likely take place in March, April or May.

“There will be many different factors to consider, and obviously the new Man Utd board will have a new CEO and new people in charge of the transfer market, meaning that they will all decide on transfer business together.”

Greenwood has scored four goals and provided three assists in just 811 minutes of action for mid-table Getafe.

That equates to a goal contribution once every 116 minutes – a ratio that far surpasses that of any Man Utd forward this season.

Should Greenwood continue his good form in Spain, he’ll do his chances of getting a second shot at Old Trafford a world of good.

But as Romano stated, a decision won’t come until part-way through 2024.

