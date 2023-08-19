Mason Greenwood: Ten Hag plan in ruins as Man Utd perform incredible U-turn following fans’ backlash

Manchester United are reportedly set to abandon their plan to welcome Mason Greenwood back to the first-team fold amid claims club officials have been left astonished by the angry backlash over the plan.

The 21-year-old forward has not kicked a ball for United since their 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford in January 2022 and following his arrest for a series of serious sexual allegations.

In February of this year, however, the CPS dropped all charges against Greenwood following the withdrawal of a key witness. On paper, that left Greenwood free to resume his playing career, although United instead opted to conduct their own investigation into the player before allowing his return.

Some months later, though, United’s verdict has not yet been reached on Greenwood’s situation. The issue surrounding the player is a complex one. Morally, United will feel obliged to dump the player in the wake of the very public outcry over his actions.

However, it was reported earlier this week that United were now ready to make public their decision to bring Greenwood back into the fold. And while United have since issued a statement to deny that report, the club were expected to make the decision public of Tuesday of next week.

As a result, though, the backlash to that plan has been intense and fierce.

Leading the case against were Football365, who strongly condemned the Red Devils for their intentions of bringing Greenwood back into the fold, claiming the club are degrading themselves.

Their voice is far from the only one. Many supporters have made clear their strong opposition to the plan, while prominent celebrities, such as TV presenter Rachel Riley, claim they will ‘stop supporting the club’ if Greenwood is allowed to play again.

Man Utd set to reverse Greenwood decision

Furthermore, it’s also claimed that some female members of staff were threatening to go on strike if Greenwood was allowed to return.

While United have conducted their investigation, it is claimed they have spoken to commercial partners, leading former players as well as their current playing staff to ascertain the mood around his return.

Per report by The Athletic back in March, however, it was suggested that United’s senior players were said to be split over his potential return. Moreover, there were grave reservations from within Manchester United Women, one of the leading sides in the WSL.

Under United’s plan for Greenwood, the club were hoping to loan Greenwood out for a season, preferably to an overseas club and away from the British media scrutiny. Failing securing a loan move, they planned for his initial return to have been a phased one and from within the club’s Under-23s side.

That plan had reportedly been greenlighted by United manager Erik ten Hag, who has allegedly held a series of phone conversations with Greenwood about his intentions for him.

Now, though, according to The Sun, United have decided to go against their decision to welcome Greenwood back. They claim the huge public backlash over his return means they now believe they have no choice but to dump the player from their squad.

No way back for 21-year-old forward at United

That backlash has reportedly ‘rocked’ the club’s hierarchy, who are so alarmed at the outcry that it means there can now be no way back for Greenwood at United.

As a result, United chief executive, Richard Arnold, who had been leading the investigation into his conduct, is now hastily re-writing his statements over Greenwood’s return.

These statements – as well as United’s decision – are still expected to be made public next week.

Greenwood, who is contracted to United until summer 2025, has been suspended on his full £70,000 a week salary throughout the entire saga.

Now, however, it seems he will be told that his career at United is over with the player forced to pick up the pieces elsewhere.

Greenwood, a product of United’s youth system, has scored 35 goals in 129 senior appearances for the club.

