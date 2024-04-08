Mason Greenwood transfer greenlit with Man Utd forward to spearhead Euro giant’s new-look attack

Greenwood can become the jewel in the crown of a Euro titan's new-look attack

A true powerhouse of European football have decided they’ll bid for Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood, and how much a transfer might cost has been revealed.

Greenwood, 22, has put his career back on track while loaned to LaLiga side Getafe. The lively left-footer has wowed in Spain, returning figures of eight goals and five assists and earning plaudits from the likes of Antoine Griezmann along the way.

Greenwood will return to Man Utd this summer, at which point he’ll have just a year remaining on his contract.

There has been speculation Man Utd could attempt to forge a fresh agreement with Greenwood. Doing so would open up the possibility of Greenwood being reintegrated at United, while also giving the club more breathing room to explore a sale.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the likeliest outcome is Greenwood will be sold this summer.

Speaking in mid-March, the trusted transfer guru said: “Man Utd have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but [the] feeling is that [the] club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids.

“Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, [they’re] waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks.”

Getafe have signalled their intention to re-sign Greenwood ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. However, the Spanish side cannot come close to matching Man Utd’s valuation of the player. Per Marca, the Red Devils will hope to collect €50m/£43m for Greenwood.

As such, Getafe hope to cajole Man Utd into accepting another loan agreement. As it stands, there’s little appetite on Man Utd’s end to continue kicking a final decision on Greenwood down the road.

Instead, links with Italian giant Juventus are growing, with Calciomercato and Gazzetta dello Sport both confirming Greenwood features prominently on their radar.

Juventus are seeking to sign an explosive forward to breathe new life into what’s been a stale attack this term. Indeed, their mark of just 45 goals in Serie A this season pales in comparison to league leaders Inter Milan who’ve notched 73 goals.

Now, a fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed Juventus plan to act on their interest.

Juve director sanctions Greenwood move

They state Juve’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, ‘has signed up to run for Greenwood.’ In other words, Juventus will attempt to sign the forward this summer.

Juventus are currently managed by Max Allegri, though perhaps not for much longer. Speculation he’ll be replaced by Bologna’s Thiago Motta is growing.

Allegri generally operates with a 3-5-2 formation and Greenwood would operate on the right of the front two if signed to play in that formation.

Alternatively, GDS suggest Juventus could pivot to a 4-3-3 formation next season, with Greenwood installed on the right wing if so.

In any case, what’s clear is Juventus are determined to sign Greenwood and Man Utd are open to offers.

Whether the two clubs can find common ground on the size of the transfer fee, only time will tell.

