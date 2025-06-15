Marseille forward Mason Greenwood has impressed since joining from Manchester United, with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

The Red Devils are set to benefit from any future sale of Greenwood, as they inserted a big 50% sell-on clause when selling him to Marseille for £26.6m.

Ruben Amorim’s side need to generate all the funds they can to invest on new signings of their own, but a recent post from Marseille may have killed Man Utd’s hopes of a windfall.

Marseille posted on X: “A STUNNING 28 G/A in 36 games in his debut season. Looking forward to more, Mason.”

2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ 6️⃣🅰️ A 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 28 G/A in 36 games in his debut season. Looking forward to more, 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 ⚡️✨ ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Oi6NgRTJUS — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) June 14, 2025

‘Looking forward to more’ seems to indicate that the 23-year-old will stay with the French club for another campaign, despite the interest in his signature.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Greenwood, along with fellow LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid. There have also been murmurs of a potential return to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on May 7 that while several Premier League clubs have privately expressed interest in signing Greenwood, they are deterred by the significant public relations risks stemming from his past.

Although the forward has been legally cleared of any wrongdoing, the fallout from the incident in 2022 still casts a shadow over him.

Clubs in the Premier League ranking from mid-table to the top-half have monitored Greenwood, and believe that the former Man Utd forward would add firepower to their respective squads for a relatively low transfer fee.

However, they are wary that a potential signing could face severe backlash from the fans, and their Premier League rivals’ stance is a blow for Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in his quest to raise funds to bring in new players in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood ‘hopes’ to stay with Marseille

Greenwood is contracted with Marseille until 2029, so Roberto de Zerbi’s side are under no pressure to sell, and only a big bid could make them change their minds.

“I hope to be here next year and play in the Champions League,” Greenwood said in an interview last month. “Players have told me it’s special to play here.

“I think it’s been a very positive season, we’ve reached our objective.

“I recently had a baby here with my girlfriend, I feel at home here, it is a very special place.

“Not a lot of people get to come to Marseille and get to experience playing for this amazing football club.

“I am happy and with the goals I have scored this season, it is a big achievement for me and with the players and staff we have here, anything is possible.”

