The sale of Mason Greenwood has ratcheted up after news of Lazio’s tempting first offer emerged along with their fresh attempts to seal a deal with Manchester United.

Man Utd have let it be known Mason Greenwood is up for sale. The 22-year-old rebuilt his career during a fruitful loan spell with Getafe last season. However, his troubled past means Man Utd are content for Greenwood’s future to lay away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have set a £30m price tag on Greenwood’s head. That will prove far too much to finance for Getafe, though there are higher profile suitors in Italy.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood next club: Every side linked with Man Utd outcast once Getafe loan ends

Juventus are among Greenwood’s biggest admirers and talk of a swap deal involving Federico Chiesa has swirled.

However, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio could pull off a shock by beating Juventus to a deal.

Di Marzio reported Lazio have already seen one tempting offer for Greenwood turned down. Their bid was worth £20m and included a 50 percent sell-on clause.

If Lazio sold Greenwood for £40m further down the line, for example, United would collect another £20m on top of the initial £20m Lazio put up.

However, Man Utd rejected the bid while seemingly in favour of recouping as much as they can right here right now.

United’s budget for the summer window is understood to be a very modest £50m prior to player sales.

As such, the club are determined to generate as much as they can when offloading the likes of Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Greenwood’s sale in particular will be extra lucrative given the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the books.

The story hasn’t ended there for Lazio, however, with Di Marzio bringing news of a fresh transfer ‘blitz.’

MAN UTD WAGES: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Lazio go again for Mason Greenwood

Lazio have reignited club-to-club negotiations with Man Utd and the end result will seemingly be a new and improved bid.

Lazio are desperate to sign a worthy replacement for winger Felipe Anderson who is returning to Brazil to sign with Palmeiras.

Greenwood is their No 1 target and Lazio aim to wrap up a deal with Man Utd as quickly as possible. The longer negotiations drag on, the likelier they will be to lose out to Juventus.

Di Marzio acknowledged United’s £30m price tag does not make a deal easy for Lazio.

Nonetheless, if they’re as determined to secure a deal as the report states, they’ll find a way to get closer to or even meet Man Utd’s valuation.

DON’T MISS: Exit guaranteed, with Beckham to offer Man Utd superstar chance to play with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami