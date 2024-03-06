Mason Greenwood has been offered the chance to resurrect his international football career with Jamaica after his chances of salvation with England were effectively slammed shut and their Caribbean nation’s coach made a plea for his services.

The 22-year-old has been forced to move abroad with Getafe for the season after it was decided it too controversial to continue his club career with parent club Manchester United. Despite having been cleared of all charges that saw him potentially facing a Crown Court trial, a wave of protests meant it near-impossible for Greenwood to turn out any time soon for the Red Devils.

With a number of clubs chasing his signature, it was Getafe who prevailed and the move to Madrid’s third side appears to have done Greenwood wonders with the player keen to make up for the 19 months he spent on the sidelines while facing those criminal charges.

And having scored seven times and added five assists from 26 appearances so far, Greenwood has very quickly fulfilled that claim that he is geared up to become Getafe’s GOAT.

Indeed, his performances have drawn admiring glances from elsewhere with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among the big-name clubs all reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Of course, there is a school of thought that suggests he could yet return to Old Trafford too, especially given United’s issues on the right-side of their attack – Greenwood’s favoured position.

And with Jadon Sancho and Facuno Pellistri out on loan, together with the ineffective Antony seeing speculation gather over his future, there is a growing chance that a return to United could be on the cards.

Ratcliffe speaks out on Greenwood future

United’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take charge of the entire running of the club and is due to make a decision on Greenwood’s future come the end of the season.

Speaking last month, he refused to say which way the pendulum would swing for Greenwood, though refused to rule out the possibility of his stay.

“We will make a decision, correct,” Ratcliffe stated last month. “All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if is he a good person or not?

“He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football. So the answer is ‘Yeah, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts not the hype. Then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

Jamaica coach makes plea to Mason Greenwood

However, a more pressing decision could await Greenwood on the international front with the coach of Jamaica of making clear his intentions to welcome him into their set-up.

Jamaica manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, speaking at a CONCACAF Nations League preview event in Dallas, admits he would love the chance to welcome Greenwood into his squad.

“I really don’t like to talk about ‘what if’, but this, of course, has come to our mind,” the Icelandic coach told The Athletic.

“I would love to have him in my team. Like all coaches, I would like to have the best players in our team, but it’s always up to the player himself if he wants to do it.”

Greenwood has one cap for England, earned against Iceland in a Nations League clash in September 2021.

However, he would be eligible to change nations and would qualify for Jamaica through his father, Andrew.

England boss Gareth Southgate has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, not least the two-time England Player of the Year, Bukayo Saka, who occupies the same position as Greenwood.

And reports have stated that he is in no hurry to usher Greenwood back into his fold any time soon in light of the controversy surrounding the star.

Such a stance could well play into Jamaica’s hands and it’s stated he could give them the nod ahead of the next wave of international fixtures later this month.

