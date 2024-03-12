Mason Greenwood: Two sources drop bombshell on stunning Man Utd transfer, with decision made

Claims Mason Greenwood will be sold to Barcelona have been clarified

Manchester United officials have been spotted in Barcelona on the back of claims Mason Greenwood will be sold to the Spanish giant, and two sources – including Fabrizio Romano – have revealed the truth in the matter.

Man Utd had initially been receptive to reintegrating the forward back into their set-up over the summer, though a furious backlash prompted the club to move with caution.

Instead, Greenwood was loaned Getafe for the full campaign and after easing his way in, the 22-year-old is taking LaLiga by storm.

Greenwood has returned 11 goal contributions while playing primarily on the right wing and has earned rave reviews for a series of devastating displays that have given defenders nightmares.

Given the right wing position has caused all manner of problems for Erik ten Hag since taking charge, there have been calls for Greenwood to return to the fold at Old Trafford next season.

However, the common consensus among most outlets is Man Utd will reluctantly open the door for Greenwood to leave the club outright this summer.

From tUnited’s perspective, his dazzling loan spell with Getafe will at least ensure they can collect a sizeable transfer fee for a player who possesses immense talent.

Getafe have signalled their intention to re-sign Greenwood next year. However, as one of the poorer teams in LaLiga, they’ll likely be priced out of a deal.

Indeed, with clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid exploring a move, Greenwood certainly won’t lack for higher profile options.

Barca’s financial woes have been well documented, though a recent report from Sport late last week claimed the club were ramping up their pursuit of Greenwood.

The possibility of Barcelona offsetting the cost by including an academy starlet or two into the deal was also floated.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently weighed in on Greenwood’s future on Monday. He stated that while United haven’t made a final decision on axing Greenwood, by far the likeliest outcome is he will be sold this summer.

Man Utd chiefs spotted in Spain, as Barcelona reach decision

Eyebrows were then raised on Monday when United director John Murtough and fellow club official Matt Hargreaves were spotted in Barcelona.

Naturally, speculation swirled the topic of Greenwood’s transfer to Barcelona once his Getafe loan concludes was on the agenda.

However, according to a pair of updates from Romano and the Manchester Evening News, all is not what it seems.

Firstly, Romano reaffirmed on X that United are “open to selling” Greenwood and will explore the market in the summer.

However, the transfer guru noted Barcelona “are currently not working on Mason Greenwood deal despite recent links.”

Romano concluded Barca have shifted their attention to alternative targets.

Why Murtough and Hargreaves were in Spain

The MEN then clarified why Murtough and Hargreaves were in Barcelona, describing their trip as ‘routine business.’

Murtough has previously met with the sporting directors of AC Milan and Juventus outside of transfer windows. He also flew to Barcelona outside of any windows during last season.

While in Barcelona, Murtough and Hargreaves were reportedly ‘accompanied by Frank Trimboli, the head of football at the Base Soccer agency, and Spain-based Base agent Federico Massai who resides in Madrid.’

As such, and taking Romano’s claims into consideration, Greenwood to Barcelona is clearly not a transfer that is likely to take shape any time soon.

