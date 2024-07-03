Man Utd receive ‘ultimatum’ for Mason Greenwood transfer as main suitors eye cut-price deal

There has been an update on the future of Man Utd player Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are at risk of being backed into a corner over the sale of Mason Greenwood, reports have claimed.

Greenwood spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Getafe following Man Utd’s decision that it would be too difficult for him to resume his career with them in the Premier League. The right winger, who can play on the left flank or at centre-forward too, went on to notch 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances during his time in Spain.

Greenwood’s impressive performances saw him pick up interest from major clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Juventus and even Barcelona.

Greenwood’s loan spell with Getafe has now ended and he is waiting to see what will happen during the current transfer window. Man Utd have decided he will not play for them again and that they will cash in, which means it is very likely he will sign for a new club in the near future.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Lazio have moved into pole position to sign the versatile star. After holding preliminary talks with Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Lazio started the bidding for Greenwood on Monday by offering €20million (£17m), plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

But Man Utd swiftly rejected the opening proposal as it did not get close to their demands.

According to the latest reports emerging from Italy, Lazio president Claudio Lotito will issue Man Utd with an ‘ultimatum’, as he does not intend to meet their asking price for Greenwood.

Man Utd want at least €35m (£30m) before letting their academy graduate leave, but Lazio are aware that Ratcliffe is determined to get him sold before the Red Devils begin their pre-season training camp on July 8 (Monday).

Man Utd latest: Mason Greenwood ‘ultimatum’

As such, Lotito will soon return with an offer that is very similar to his initial £17m gambit, in the hope that Man Utd’s desperation to sell forces Ratcliffe to agree a cut-price deal.

Lotito’s new bid will supposedly be valid until July 10 (Wednesday), giving the two clubs time to resolve any last-minute issues.

It is a clever ploy from Lazio, as they know that Man Utd want to end the Greenwood saga as soon as possible. The Italians are boosted by the fact that the 22-year-old’s Man Utd contract expires in June 2025, too.

Although, it is not a certainty that Lazio will come out of this situation laughing. The reports add that Marseille and Benfica are among the other potential suitors for Greenwood, and they could ruin Lazio’s plan with significant bids of their own.

READ MORE – Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe