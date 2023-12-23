Mason Greenwood: Unstoppable Man Utd loanee in line for giant transfer upgrade with deal ON

Mason Greenwood now counts Antoine Griezmann among his admirers and TEAMtalk has learned the Manchester United loanee is in line for a colossal transfer upgrade when his spell with Getafe concludes.

The Red Devils initially planned to reintegrate Greenwood back into their first-team plans over the summer. However, amid an overwhelmingly negative response, Man Utd got cold feet and decided to temporarily part ways.

Greenwood, 22, joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan. Having not played competitive football for more than 18 months it came as no surprise to see Greenwood struggle to make an impact in his early days in Spain.

However, per the Daily Mail, Greenwood was placed on a ‘meticulous’ fitness plan by Getafe coach Javier Vidal.

The aim was to eek out improvements in Greenwood slowly but surely and fast forward to the halfway point in the season, the strategy is paying dividends.

Greenwood scored and provided an assist in Getafe’s 3-0 victory over Sevilla one week ago before putting in a devastating man of the match display against Atletico Madrid three days later.

Greenwood traumatised Atletico’s backline and played a starring role in helping Getafe come from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw.

In the aftermath of the contest, Atletico ace, Antoine Griezmann, namechecked Greenwood during his post-match interview.

“Mason Greenwood was really causing us problems in the second half” said Griezmann. “We couldn’t stop him and it cost us the game.”

Getafe want permanent deal, but bigger move awaits

Greenwood’s loan at Getafe does not contain an option to buy. However, that’s not stopped the Spanish side from signalling their intention to sign Greenwood outright when the campaign concludes.

But the Daily Mail suggest Greenwood’s stellar displays are likely to work against Getafe when it comes time to sign the player.

Indeed, the report states: ‘If [Greenwood] gets Getafe into Europe for only the fourth time in the club’s history that will broaden his options.’ Getafe currently sit in eighth position in LaLiga.

Greenwood’s latest displays are then labelled ‘far beyond [Getafe’s] level’ and a blockbuster move to one of Spain’s elite looks to be on the cards.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, told TEAMtalk on December 21 that Greenwood is a wanted man at Real Madrid and Atletico.

Man Utd haven’t completely ruled out bringing Greenwood back to Old Trafford. However, doing so would risk angering fans and sponsors alike and the likeliest outcome at present is Greenwood is sold for profit at season’s end.

We’ve been told interested sides – such as Real and Atletico – believe Greenwood does not have a future in England.

They will attempt to take advantage of Man Utd’s tricky position and bring Greenwood back to Spain on a permanent basis.

