Mason Greenwood ‘wants out’ at Man Utd with ‘dream move’ eyed and triple Barcelona swap touted

Mason Greenwood has reportedly made clear to his agents that there is no way back for him at Manchester United and is determined to make a “dream move” to Barcelona amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now look to take one of three Blaugrana players as part of a swap deal.

The 22-year-old forward has rapidly got his career back on track in Spain after being loaned out by Manchester United over the summer. Indeed, Greenwood has very quickly reminded the footballing world of his talents, having scored five goals and added four assists from just 15 appearances so far.

With the Red Devils deciding that it was too controversial to allow Greenwood – having seen charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosection Service – to continue his career at Old Trafford, it was decided to move the player out on loan.

That decision, however, appears to have paid enormous dividends, with Greenwood quickly settling into his new surroundings in the Madrid suburbs, thanks in no small part to the luxury mansion rental bill United are footing, as well as the 24-hour access to an interpreter.

Such has been his form, that Getafe have made no secret of their desire to turn his loan deal into a permanent move, especially amid claims that Greenwood may already be the LaLiga club’s GOAT.

As a result, Geta Azulones president Angel Corres has underlined his wish to sign the once-capped England player permanently, but stressing no talks had yet been held over such a move.

“We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester [United].”

Greenwood decides he wants dream Barcelona transfer

Correa stressed, however: “But we are still happy with the meetings and with the video conferences we have with them.

“It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole [of the contract] because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]. From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester [United] to see if they are happy.

“The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him. He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

Despite Getafe talking up their hopes of a permanent deal, reports on Tuesday suggested Greenwood’s head has already been turned, with Barcelona watching the player extensively in recent weeks and deciding to make the player one of their priority summer targets.

Now reports in Spanish paper Sport have picked up on that story, confirming that Greenwood is not only keen to make the move to the Nou Camp, but by also declaring the transfer a ‘dream move’ and having informed his agent that he wants to make a permanent exit from man Utd.

With that contract having some 18 months still to run, and having seen Greenwood’s stock rise rapidly in Spain, it was claimed on Tuesday that United’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe had stuck a fee of around €45m (£38.8m) on Greenwood’s head, but was also looking to include a number of clauses in the deal to maximise United’s profit.

Barcelona could be offered triple Man Utd swap deal

Nonetheless, despite the player’s willingness to make the move, Sport recognises that any such deal will be tricky for Barca to negotiate.

And while there remains plenty of talking to be done before an agreement is reached, the Daily Express suggests Ratcliffe could look to try and make life easier for the reigning Spanish champions by a willingness to take three of their players as part of a potential swap deal.

To that end, they claim that United’s top target is likely to be their Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, who has established himself as one of the leading centre-halves in the world game and whom carries a price tag of around €80m (£68.4m).

The 24-year-old has recently been the subject of an enquiry from Bayern Munich and are they are understood to be prepping a fresh approach for his services in the summer.

However, United could look to beat them to punch by looking to include him in a possible swap for Greenwood.

Realistically, that looks a tough negotiation for United to pull off with the defender a crucial element in their side.

However, the Red Devils could have more joy were they to target Raphinha, the former Leeds winger who has found game-time hard to come by this season and whose place in the pecking order could suffer further upon the capture of Greenwood.

The Brazil winger, who like Greenwood thrives best playing on the right-side of attack, is close friends with Bruno Fernandes and starred before in the Premier League at Leeds. As such, a move would make a lot of sense for all parties.

Alternatively, it’s suggested that if United are determined to strengthen in defence, they could have more joy targeting a move for Andreas Christensen with the former Chelsea man some way down their pecking order and seemingly available for transfer this summer.

Man Utd star settled in Spain

Either way, Greenwood’s days as a Manchester United player now appear over, with the player now seemingly fully focused on his new life in Spain.

Having proved he can not just play there but also live happily overseas, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has made clear his appreciation of the player and his delight at seeing the Bradford-born forward adjusting to life in the country.

“We are happy and content because we have a great player, he is a good boy, he has fitted in really well,” Bordalas said.

Greenwood also told Getafe’s YouTube channel earlier this month: “Everything’s fine. I adapted pretty quickly. Team-mates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I’m happy.”

He added: “The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot.

“Also we had the training day and a lot of fans came out to watch so we always appreciate the fans. They’re like an extra man out there on the pitch when they’re out there supporting us.”

