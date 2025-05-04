Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has strongly criticised the team’s performance against Brentford, while head coach Ruben Amorim is in despair over the injury to Matthijs de Ligt.

It has been a dire season for Man Utd in the Premier League, and there was no sign of any uplift on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Devils went down 4-3 to Brentford away from home at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

While Brentford kept their hopes alive of qualifying for Europe next season, Man Utd are in 15th place in the Premier League table at the moment.

Mount has had a torrid time at Man Utd since his £55million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, with injuries restricting the Englishman to just 41 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old started for Man Utd and opened the scoring in the 14th minute with just his second goal for the club, finishing off a brilliant cross from Argentina international winger Alejandro Garnacho.

After the match, Mount made it clear that he was not happy with how he and his team-mates played against Brentford.

BBC Sport quotes Mount as saying: “We need to do better. We need to win this game.

“We started well but that second half and end of the first half conceding goals where we knew what was coming.

“We knew they put crosses in box and we need to defend that better. We can perform better in the game.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd manager Amorim has revealed that he is worried about De Ligt.

The Dutch defender was making his first competitive start since April 2, but he had to go off after just 35 minutes following a collision with Bryan Mbeumo.

De Ligt is now a serious doubt for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final tie against Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Amorim said when asked about the defender’s injury: “I don’t know so I’m really concerned – not about Thursday.

“We took off Luke Shaw at half-time to protect and have players for Thursday, but I’m more concerned whether it is a small or big injury and thinking about next season.”

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd will pursue surprise striker if missing out on Liam Delap

Man Utd target Europa League success

While Man Utd have been hugely disappointing in the Premier League, they could salvage their campaign by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils beat Athletic 3-0 in the first leg in Spain and will head into the return leg at home with a foot already in the final.

Amorim said: “I think it’s stressful to lose games. When we’re fighting for a title it’s not stressful.

“I have no doubts that we are playing better and we are understanding the way we play, even in this context. So we have to take all the hits in this moments.

“We are losing games in the Premier League, but we are fighting for the Europa League so we need to accept that and to think about now Thursday which is the most important game for us.”

Mount noted about the second leg: “It’s massive end to the season. We have a big game on Thursday. It doesn’t matter the scoreline. We attack it like it’s 0-0. We know what we need to do.”

Latest Man Utd news: Solskjaer criticism, Real Madrid blow

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is baffled why Man Utd decided to sell a top midfielder last summer.

Arsenal are in contact to sign a player Amorim has already decided is not part of his Man Utd plans , according to a report.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s plan to sign a top left-back using Manchester United has been dismissed.

POLL: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag?