Unlucky £55m Man Utd star on Ruben Amorim ‘clear-out’ list as ‘talks’ begin over signing £410,000-a-week midfielder

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to sacrifice Mason Mount in order to bring better midfielders to the squad, while sources have told TEAMtalk that the Red Devils are already in talks to sign former Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Signing at least one new midfielder in the January transfer window is at the top of Man Utd’s list of priorities, but Amorim is also aware of the need to offload some of the players that he is not using in order to make space in the squad.

Mason Mount on Man Utd ‘c lear-out’ list

One such player that Man Utd are ready to offload in 2026 is Mason Mount, according to CaughtOffSide.

The report has named the former Chelsea midfielder among five players that are part of Man Utd’s ‘significant winter clear-out’.

According to the report, Amorim does not view Mount ‘as a natural fit for either the attacking number-eight role or the inverted wide positions in his system’.

If Mount were to be sold in the middle of the season, then it would be unlucky for the midfielder.

Mount joined Man Utd from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £55million (€62.6m, $73.6m) amid much hype and expectations.

Erik ten Hag was then the manager of Man Utd, with Sky Sports reporting at the time that the Dutchman had tried to sign Mount on loan from Chelsea for Ajax.

The English midfielder won the Champions League with Chelsea, but the 26-year-old has had injury problems at Man Utd and has been limited to just 60 appearances for the Red Devils; he has scored seven goals and given two assists in those games.

Man Utd in ‘talks’ over Ruben Neves

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are in talks with former Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Sources have told us that Al-Hilal are ready to sell Neves in the January transfer window, with the Portugal international midfielder out of contract at the Saudi Pro League club at the end of the season.

We understand that Man Utd are one of the clubs that have already spoken to intermediaries about a potential deal for the 28-year-old.

Neves earns £410,000 per week at Al-Hilal, but that has not stopped Man Utd from opening ‘talks’ over a 2026 deal, sources have intimated to us.

Manuel Ugarte could leave Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd could also offload Manuel Ugarte in 2026.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has not has had the desired effect at Man Utd since his move to Old Trafford in 2024 and has failed to replace Casemiro in the team.

Jones told us: “The end result is Ugarte is now expected to be moved on.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals Kobbie Mainoo’s Napoli desire

One player that Man Utd do not want to let go is Kobbie Mainoo, despite the midfielder struggling for regular playing time under Amorim this season.

We understand that Man Utd have told Mainoo that he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

While a loan exit in the middle of the season is possible, sources have indicated to us that it is unlikely.

However, Mainoo is keen on finding a new club, at least on a temporary basis, with Napoli pushing to get a January deal done.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mainoo, too, is keen on a move to Napoli.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Napoli want Kobbie Mainoo. Napoli are prepared to push. Napoli want to make it happen.

“Napoli believe that Kobbie is a crucial target for their January transfer window, and what I am hearing is that, after Scott McTominay’s success there, Rasmus Hojlund is also doing quite well, Kobbie Mainoo would be more than tempted by joining Napoli in the January transfer window.”

Ruben Amorim will NOT leave Man Utd

Dean Jones has also dismissed wild rumours this week that Amorim will leave as the Man Utd manager at the end of the season.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “It has not really changed because his remit for this season has always been to make sure Man Utd are in contention for European football, and ideally the Champions League, next season.

“At the moment, they are two points outside the Champions League places, so he is actually well positioned to meet the requirements set.

“They will never make demands that he changes his philosophy, but at some stage in the season, there have been discussions about where the team is heading and how he sees them adapting to the campaign, and we are now seeing a sense of flexibility in how he sets up.

“They have a good opportunity to meet the goals and qualify for Europe.

“I have not heard that there is talk of them being close to a decision whereby they would get rid of him.

“Sacking him this season would only really happen if European football is completely out of reach, that’s my understanding.

“In terms of who would replace him, I can understand the part of Glasner being available because Crystal Palace have not yet had any sign of a breakthrough on him signing a new contract.

“Of course, he would like to manage Man Utd, who wouldn’t?”