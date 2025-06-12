Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to keep Mason Mount despite the prospect of Bryan Mbeumo moving to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, but a pundit has urged the Red Devils midfielder to make a shock move to a promoted Premier League club.

Mount has had a tough time at Man Utd since his £55million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old midfielder, who won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021, has been badly affected by injury problems and inconsistent form and has been able to make only 46 appearances for the Red Devils in two seasons, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process.

Mount’s future at Man Utd has been cast in doubt, but sources have told TEAMtalk that manager Amorim is keen on keeping the versatile midfielder for the 2025/26 campaign.

Sources close to Man Utd have intimated to TEAMtalk that Amorim is a ‘huge fan’ of the 26-year-old England international and believes that Mount can bring a unique dimension to his squad.

Despite recent rumours of a potential exit, sources state that Mount himself is eager to continue working under Amorim, with whom he shares a strong professional bond.

The Portuguese tactician sees Mount’s work rate, technical ability, and versatility as ideal for his Man Utd squad.

Sources indicate that even with Man United’s recent signing of Matheus Cunha and their ongoing pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, Amorim still sees a role for Mount, potentially as a dynamic No. 8 or attacking midfielder.

While Cunha is expected to play as one of the two number 10s in Amorim’s system, Mbeumo will operate out wide, with the winger preferring to move to Man Utd to joining Tottenham as talks continue over a potential £65million deal.

While the Man Utd board is open to offers for most players as part of a squad rebuild, Mount’s desire to stay aligns with Amorim’s stance.

The midfielder has expressed enthusiasm for the tactical overhaul under the former Sporting CP boss.

Mount’s recent performances, which saw him score a goal and give two assists in his last five appearances, suggest he could rediscover the form that made him a standout at Chelsea.

As Man Utd prepare for a crucial summer transfer window, Amorim’s backing could be pivotal for Mount to silence doubters.

With Cunha adding firepower and Mbeumo potentially bolstering the wings, Mount’s ability to adapt and contribute in multiple roles will be key.

The relationship between Mount and Amorim is strong, but that may not be enough to stop the Man United board from accepting an offer if it meets their valuation.

Pundits tell Mason Mount to leave Man Utd

While both Amorim and Mount are keen on continuing to work together at Man Utd, a couple of pundits believe that the midfielder would be better off elsewhere.

The Mirror quotes former Man Utd star Paul Parker as saying this month: “I’ve said it before, but I just can’t ever see him having a key role at Manchester United.

“He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go.

“He’s played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club.

“I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he’s actually good at and I don’t even think he knows himself.

“He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won’t succeed at a new club either.”

Meanwhile, Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Mount would be a good signing for his former club Sunderland, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship.

Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport show: “If we are going to spend – and I mean, this is the big question – someone like Mason Mount at Man United…

“They’ve got such a turnover of players and huge numbers and they’re looking to change that again this year. He’s a player who has got massive potential, I think. Maybe he hasn’t fully reached it. Those kind of players would be great for us.

“I mean, obviously, [Chris] Mepham’s got some Premier League experience, [Dan] Ballard, you would think [will adapt well] – at the back, I think we’re not too bad.

“But I think an influential midfielder and a goalscorer – whether it’s a ten or a striker. Obviously, we’ve got [Enzo] Le Fée as a permanent deal now as well. But yeah, it’s going to be really hard, you know.

“Mason Mount’s probably had some injury problems as well, but it’s a big group [at Manchester United]. When you come back from injury, you’ve got a lot of players in front of you. It does make a lot of sense to me to come to a club where you will start.”

