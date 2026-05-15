Manchester United are open to parting ways with Mason Mount this summer, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that a permanent sale is unlikely owing to the midfielder’s substantial wages, which are set to rise further following the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

The 27-year-old joined United from Chelsea in 2023 for an initial £55m but has struggled to establish himself consistently.

A loan move, potentially with an obligation or option to buy in the summer of 2027, is now viewed as the most probable outcome.

Several clubs have expressed interest, yet none appear willing to absorb Mount’s salary on a permanent basis, making a straight sale exceptionally difficult.

Mount is understood to remain content at Old Trafford, where he enjoyed a brief renaissance under Ruben Amorim. During the Portuguese coach’s tenure, the England international became a key figure in midfield, contributing both defensively and in attack with his intelligent movement and work rate.

His performances suggested he had finally settled into a system that suited his qualities.

However, Amorim’s sacking and Michael Carrick’s appointment has seen Mount slip down the pecking order once more. With the new regime planning a comprehensive revamp of the midfield department, the club are keen to reshape the squad and free up resources.

United’s hierarchy believe a temporary exit could allow Mount to regain match sharpness elsewhere while keeping open the possibility of a future return or profitable sale.

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The development comes at a pivotal time for United, who are balancing squad renewal with financial prudence after securing Champions League football.

For Mount, a loan could provide the regular minutes he craves, yet the absence of a firm buyer highlights the challenge of moving high-earning players in the current market.

Sources close to the player insist he harbours no desire to force an exit and is keen to prove himself at United.

Nevertheless, with United prioritising a refreshed engine room, his long-term future at Old Trafford looks increasingly uncertain. A decision is expected in the coming weeks as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

Coventry City are keen and he could reunite with Frank Lampard who got the best from Mount previously at Derby County and Chelsea, with the Sky Blues weighing up an ambitious move as they prepare for Premier League football next season.

Sources have stated that there are five Premier League sides who are monitoring his situation and would be open to a loan deal for the former Chelsea man.

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