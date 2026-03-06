Manchester United and Mason Mount are in agreement over his future at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Man Utd have decided to keep faith in Mount and not sell him in the summer transfer window.

Mount has had injury problems for Man Utd since his £60m (€69m, $80m) transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has been able to play just 66 matches for the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old English midfielder, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, has made only 10 starts in the Premier League this season.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are reported to have ‘no intention of selling’ Mount in the summer transfer window, and it seems that the midfielder, too, is keen on continuing his career at Old Trafford.

Football Insider has revealed that despite interest from Aston Villa and Fulham, ‘Mount has no intention of pushing to leave Manchester United this summer’.

The midfielder believes that ‘he has plenty to prove’ at Man Utd and is determined to be a regular in interim-manager Michael Carrick’s matchday squad between now and the end of the season.

Mount is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, and the Premier League club have the option to extend it by another year.

It is commendable that Man Utd and Mount want to continue their relationship, but it is a mistake.

Mount is 27 now, and it is very unlikely that he will get back to the form he was during his time at Chelsea.

Moreover, it is unlikely that Mount will get a regular run of games to get back to his best.

Man Utd are planning to make major midfield signings in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba on their radar.

Bruno Fernandes is very likely to stay at Man Utd, too, which means that Mount will not find it easy to get into the starting line-up next season, whether that be under Carrick or another manager.

Carrick has been using Fernandes as the attacking midfielder in his line-up, and that is unlikely to change next season should the former England international stay in the role.

While Mount is a good option to have as an attacking midfielder off the bench, a player of his talent should be playing week in and week out.

Mount’s status at Man Utd as a squad player is very unlikely to change, even under a new manager.

The midfielder is also said to earn £250,000 per week as salary, and it would not make sense for Man Utd to use such an expensive player as a substitute.

For Mount to enhance his career, he needs to play for a team where he would be a star and would be able to feature week in and week out.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: ‘Contact’ for German gem, Kobbie Mainoo ‘issues’

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are ‘in contact’ to sign a German sensation, but Bayern Munich have the edge over the Red Devils.

Man Utd’s quest to hand Kobbie Mainoo a new contract has hit a roadblock, with a report revealing ‘lingering issues’ over fresh terms.

And finally, Man Utd are keen on signing one of the Bundesliga’s best young wingers, who is also on the radar of Liverpool.