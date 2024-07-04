Manchester United are facing the prospect of potentially losing one of their top performers to the Saudi Pro League following the latest information given to TEAMtalk.

Having decided to stick with Erik ten Hag after a lengthy consultation period at the end of last season, United now firmly have their focus on offloading players the Dutchman no longer wants and bringing in talent will enhance his starting XI.

The likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already walked away after their contracts expired, with the Red Devils opting not to trigger the former’s one-year extension due to his injury struggles at Old Trafford.

And those big games could be followed by another in the shape of United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

DIVE DEEPER: Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Replacing Casemiro, setting recruitment structure, Ten Hag contract…

TT have been told that Fernandes has informed the Saudi negotiator that, after Euro 2024, he will be open to listening to a proposal ready for him.

After the first contacts already happened in November 2023 – through the PIF that confirmed to the Portuguese player that they had included him in the list of top targets for the summer – he wants to understand the Saudi project better and evaluate a possible move there.

In general, at the moment, he would prefer to stay at Manchester United, as already declared after the FA Cup victory. He would like to respect his contract at Old Trafford, which expires in 2026, but confirmation of Erik Ten Hag remaining on the bench could change something.

In Europe, Barcelona are interested in him, but their difficult economic situation makes the operation more than complicated.

Also Bayern – who are looking for an offensive midfielder – have approached his agent to understand the room of negotiation for a possible transfer in the summer. Still, at the moment nothing has advanced, just preliminary contacts.

Fernandes favours Man Utd stay

As told, Bruno prefers to stay at Manchester, but the strong pressure from Saudi – and the decision to maintain Ten Hag at United – could change his mind.

After Euro 2024, this “extra” meeting with the Saudi negotiator – accepted by the player – will represent an important step in deciding his future.

If Fernandes does leave it would leave a big void in a United midfield that is already primed for a revamp this summer after struggling last season.

Despite his levels dropping a little last season, the Portugal international still scored 15 goals and added 13 assists in 48 games in all competitions.

READ NEXT: Mason Greenwood transfer roars towards completion after Man Utd receive tasty bid from star’s favourite suitor

If he stays, he will be one of the consistent selections in Ten Hag’s engine room along with Kobbie Mainoo. But with Sofyan Amrabat having already returned to Fiorentina and doubts remaining over the futures of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay – there is expected to be some turnover at that position.

To that end, keeping Fernandes will be crucial to Ten Hag going forward, but it just depends on how those conversations with Saudi Arabia go.